HIV Associated Lipodystrophy Syndrome Treatment Market Global Research and Clinical Survey Report 2020 to 2026

Global HIV Associated Lipodystrophy Syndrome Treatment market is segmented based on various parameters. An in-depth regional classification of the market is also included herein. The factors which are impacting the market’s growth are studied in detail. The report also presents a round-up of vulnerabilities which companies operating in the market must avoid in order to enjoy sustainable growth through the course of the forecast period.

Request for sample:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/01291802599/global-hiv-associated-lipodystrophy-syndrome-treatment-market-size-status-and-forecast-2020-2026/inquiry?Mode=52

HIV-associated lipodystrophy also known as lipodystrophy is a syndrome that occurs in HIV-infected patients. It is characterized by loss of subcutaneous fat from face, buttocks, arms and legs. Although the exact cause of HIV-associated lipodystrophy is not fully elucidated, some research evidence reported that it occurs in HIV-infected patients who are under antiretroviral medications

Top Companies: Gilead Sciences, Amgen, Abbott, AstraZeneca, AbbVie, GlaxoSmithKline, Alfa Wassermann SPA, Theratechnologies, Bristol-Myers Squibb

GLOBAL HIV ASSOCIATED LIPODYSTROPHY SYNDROME TREATMENT MARKET SPLIT BY PRODUCT TYPE AND APPLICATIONS:

The report segments the Global HIV Associated Lipodystrophy Syndrome Treatment Market on the basis of Types as follows:

Specific Drug Treatment

Cosmetic Corrective Treatment

On the basis of Application , the Global HIV Associated Lipodystrophy Syndrome Treatment market is segmented into:

Hospital

Specialist Clinic

Others

According to an article published in Journal of AIDS & Clinical Research in 2014, prevalence of lipodystrophy in patients suffering from HIV varies significantly and was estimated between 32.4% and 88.6%. According to World Health Organization (WHO) in 2017, more than 35 million people are suffering from HIV worldwide and an estimated 1.0 million people died from HIV in 2016. Increasing prevalence of HIV is expected to drive growth of the HIV-associated lipodystrophy market as most (32.4-88.6%) of the people suffering from HIV also suffer from HIV-associated lipodystrophy

North America is expected to hold a dominant position in HIV-associated lipodystrophy treatment market, owing to favorable insurance policy mandating insurance companies to cover HIV-related lipodystrophy

REGIONAL ANALYSIS FOR MARKET:

North America is expected to hold a dominant position in HIV-related lipodystrophy treatment market, owing to favorable insurance policy. In 2016, The Massachusetts House and Senate approved a bill mandating insurance coverage to treat HIV drug side-effects such as HIV-related lipodystrophy. The approval of such insurance policy is expected to create a lucrative environment for HIV-related lipodystrophy market. Europe is expected to be the second largest market in HIV-related lipodystrophy market due to high prevalence of HIV in Europe. For instance, according to an article published in National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI) in 2014, approximately 860,000 adults were living with HIV in Europe and the highest prevalence of HIV were found in France (17.7 %), Spain (13.1 %), Greece (12.7 %) and Germany (11.5 %).According to The Joint United Nations Programme on HIV and AIDS (UNAIDS), about 36.7 million were living with HIV globally, and 30% of these people were unaware about their condition in 2016. Out of this 36.7 million people, 19.4 million were living in East and Southern Africa.

THE REPORT COVERS EXHAUSTIVE ANALYSIS ON

HIV Associated Lipodystrophy Syndrome Treatment Market Segments

HIV Associated Lipodystrophy Syndrome Treatment Market Dynamics

Historical Actual Market Size, 2015 – 2026

HIV Associated Lipodystrophy Syndrome Treatment Market Size & Forecast 2020 to 2026

HIV Associated Lipodystrophy Syndrome Treatment Market Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

HIV Associated Lipodystrophy Syndrome Treatment Market Drivers and Restraints.

Browse the report description and TOC:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/01291802599/global-hiv-associated-lipodystrophy-syndrome-treatment-market-size-status-and-forecast-2020-2026?Mode=52

CONTACT US:

Irfan Tamboli (Head of Sales) – Market Insights Reports

Phone: + 1704 266 3234 | +91-750-707-8687

sales@marketinsightsreports.com

irfan@marketinsightsreports.com