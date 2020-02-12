In-Depth Analysis of Urgent Care Apps Market 2020-2027 by Growth, Trends & Top Key Players- Allm, Pulsara, Vocera Communications, Tigerconnect, Twiage, Voalte

Urgent care is a category of walk-in clinic focused on the delivery of ambulatory care in a dedicated medical facility outside of a traditional emergency department. Urgent care centers primarily treat injuries or illnesses requiring immediate care but not serious enough to require an emergency department visit.
The report discusses on the main product portfolios, geographical segments, main applications, and the competitive landscape of the global Urgent Care Apps market.
Top Companies Profiled in this Report includes, Allm, Pulsara, Vocera Communications, Tigerconnect, Twiage, Voalte, Patientsafe Solutions, Johnson & Johnson (Johnson & Johnson Health & Wellness Solutions, Inc.), Imprivata, Siilo, Forward, Alayacare, Hospify, Medisafe, Smartpatient (Mytherapy)
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
- Pre-hospital Emergency Care & Triaging Apps
- Post-hospital Apps
- Rehabilitation Apps
- Medication Management Apps
- Care Provider Communication & Collaboration Apps
- In-hospital Communication & Collaboration Apps
Market segment by Application, split into
- Stroke
- Trauma
- Cardiac Conditions
- Other
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
- United States
- Europe
- China
- Japan
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Central & South America
In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:
- Market Structure
- Growth Drivers
- Restraints and Challenges
- Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities
- Porter’s Fiver Forces
- Risk Assessment for Investing in Global Market
- Critical Success Factors (CSFs)
