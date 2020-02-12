Magnesium Lactate Market Competitive Analysis with Growth Forecast 2020 to 2026

The report provides a comprehensive Magnesium Lactate Market analysis and forecast along with the recent trends influencing the Market. While highlighting the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also provides a detailed study of the future trends and developments of the market. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their overview, financials, financial summary and SWOT analysis

Corbion (Netherlands), American Elements, Jungbunzlauer Suisse, Dr. Paul Lohmann, Gadot Biochemical, Magnesia GmbH, Jost Chemical, Penta Manufacturing, Lehmann & Voss & Co., PMP Fermentation Products, K+S Group

Magnesium Lactate Breakdown Data by Type

Food Grade

Industrial Grade

Pharmaceutical Grade

Magnesium Lactate Breakdown Data by Application

Food and Beverage

Pharmaceutical

Cosmetic

Agrochemicals

Other

Scope of the Report

Magnesium lactate is a magnesium salt of lactic acid and commonly used ingredient added to some food and beverages as an acidity regulator. It is also used as a dietary supplement and as a nutrient in different formulation.

Apart from its application as an ingredient in supplements, it is now being added to function food and beverages. Magnesium lactate is widely used as ingredient in multiple industries and this wide use is attributed to demand for alternative ingredients in different industries.

Based on its application, magnesium lactate market is segmented as, food and beverage, pharmaceutical, cosmetic, and agrochemicals. Food and beverages is further sub segmented as dairy products, beverages, functional food, and other uses in food and beverage segments.

Asia-Pacific to Dominate the Market

Asia-Pacific is expected to witness robust growth in the Magnesium Lactate market, owing to the increasing expenditure on the construction and automotive industry in countries like China.

China stands as the largest producer in the automotive and paints and coatings industry. Additionally, it is the largest consumer and producer of adhesives and sealants worldwide.

Magnesium Lactate is widely used in the production of paints and coatings, adhesives, and packaging materials. With China being a major player in these markets, the demand for Magnesium Lactate is expected to grow during the forecast period

China is majorly focusing on increasing the production and sale of electric vehicles in the country. For this purpose, the country has planned to increase the production of electric vehicles (EVs) to two million a year, by 2020, and seven million a year by 2025. The target, if achieved, is likely to increase the share of electric vehicles to 20%, of total new car production for China, by 2025

Some of the features of Magnesium Lactate Market

Market size estimates global Magnesium Lactate market size estimation in terms of value ($M) and volume (Million Pounds) shipment.

Trend and forecast analysis Market trend and forecast (2020-2026) by application, and end use industry.

Segmentation analysis global Magnesium Lactate market size by various applications such as application, end use industry, and density in terms of value and volume shipment.

Regional analysis global Magnesium Lactate market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Growth opportunities analysis on growth opportunities in different applications and regions of Magnesium Lactate market.

Strategic analysis this includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape of Magnesium Lactate in the Magnesium Lactate market.

