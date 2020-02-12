Opto-isolator Market Supply, Demand and Industry Research 2020 to 2026

The Global Opto-isolator Market report is a comprehensive analysis of different market factors and conditions that can decide the growth of the market. The Opto-isolator report is a valuable source of information to different individuals and organizations that are interested in either entering the Opto-isolator industry or in identifying new and innovative methods of increasing the revenue earned. These trends are categorized based on their popularity and are presented in the report. The Opto-isolator market is further divided into different market segments.

The analysts forecast the global optical isolator market to grow at a CAGR of 6.47% during the period 2016-2020.

Top Leading Companies are:

ON Semiconductor, Toshiba, Avago (FIT), Vishay Intertechnology, Renesas, Sharp, ISOCOM, LiteOn, Everlight Electronics, Standex-Meder Electronics, IXYS Corporation, Kingbright Electronic, NTE Electronics, Plus Opto

Opto-isolator Market by Type:

Non-linear Opto-isolator

Linear Opto-isolator

Opto-isolator Market by Application:

Telecommunications

Cable TV

Military and Aerospace

Industrial Motors

Automotive

Others

MARKET OVERVIEW

Optical isolators are passive devices that enable transmission of light in only one direction. The main purpose of these isolators is to avoid any light from reflecting back into the optical fiber, as there would be backscattering and feedback problems in case the reflected light enters the source.

As a result of this superior attribute, optical isolators are used for high data rate transceivers and transponders. In general, optical isolators allow all the light to pass in one direction and block the light in the reverse direction. Optical isolators are considered critical optical components in medical, industrial, and research lasers to avoid optical damage and noise by blocking reflection beams

Global Opto-isolator Market, by Region :

North America, Global, Canada, Mexico, Asia-Pacific, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe, Central & South America

An optocouplers, also called opto-isolator, optical coupler, opto coupler, photocoupler or optocouplers, is a passive optical component that can combine or split transmission data (optical power) from optical fibers. It is an electronic device which is designed to transfer electrical signals by using light waves in order to provide coupling with electrical isolation between its input and output. The main purpose of an optocoupler is to prevent rapidly changing voltages or high voltages on one side of a circuit from distorting transmissions or damaging components on the other side of the circuit.

An optocoupler contains a light source often near an LED which converts electrical input signal into light, a closed optical channel and a photosensor, which detects incoming light and either modulates electric current flowing from an external power supply or generates electric energy directly. The sensor can either be a photoresistor, a silicon-controlled rectifier, a photodiode, a phototransistor or a triac

