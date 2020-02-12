Welding Fume Extractors Market 2020 Precise Outlook – Qingdao Loobo Environmental Protection Technology Co.,Ltd, Wuxi Hanshen Electric Co.,LTD,

The report provides a comprehensive Welding Fume Extractors Market analysis and forecast along with the recent trends influencing the Market. While highlighting the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also provides a detailed study of the future trends and developments of the market. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their overview, financials, financial summary and SWOT analysis

The global welding fume extraction equipment revenue was USD 3,667.7 million in 2016 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.5% from 2017 to 2025

Fume extraction equipment is used to capture and remove, smoke and welding fume particulates produced during the welding process. Different welding methods such as arc, laser beam, resistance, and oxy-fuel produce particulate fumes containing toxic substances including chromium, manganese, zinc, nickel and others

Arc welding application segment is expected to experience the fastest growth over the forecast period with a CAGR of 6.4% from 2017-2025. Owing to generation of large quantity of toxic fumes produced during the arc welding process, the demand for fume extraction equipment is expected to rise over the forecast period

The prominent players are

LOOBO, Esta, ACE Industrial Products, Canox, Waterun Technology (H.K.) Co., Ltd., Qingdao Loobo Environmental Protection Technology Co.,Ltd, Wuxi Hanshen Electric Co.,LTD, Welding machines Co.,ltd, Kelantechnics Enviromental Products CO, .LTD, DONGGUAN PURE-AIR TECH CO., LTD, Guangzhou Yihua Electronic Equipment Co., Ltd., Dongguan Huazhijun lab Equipment co, ltd

Welding Fume Extractors Breakdown Data by Type

Stationary Type

Mobile Type

Welding Fume Extractors Breakdown Data by Application

Metal Processing

Glass

Tobacco

Other

MARKET SCENARIO

Global welding fume extraction equipment demand in arc welding application was valued at USD 1,422.6 million in 2016 and is anticipated to witness surge in growth over the next eight years

The U.S. fume extraction equipment market in arc welding is estimated to reach a total revenue of over USD 571.3 million by 2025

The welding fume extraction equipment industry in Asia Pacific is projected to witness substantial growth over the next eight years owing to infrastructural developments across major economies, especially in the China and India. The regional market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.7% from 2017 to 2025

Some of the features of Welding Fume Extractors Market

Market size estimates global Welding Fume Extractors market size estimation in terms of value ($M) and volume (Million Pounds) shipment.

Trend and forecast analysis Market trend and forecast (2020-2026) by application, and end use industry.

Segmentation analysis global Welding Fume Extractors market size by various applications such as application, end use industry, and density in terms of value and volume shipment.

Regional analysis global Welding Fume Extractors market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Growth opportunities analysis on growth opportunities in different applications and regions of Welding Fume Extractors market.

Strategic analysis this includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape of Welding Fume Extractors in the Welding Fume Extractors market.

