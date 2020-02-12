Electric Injection Machines Market Analysis, Status and Global Outlook – Arburg, ENGEL Holding, Haitian International Holding, The Japan Steel Works

The report provides a comprehensive Electric Injection Machines Market analysis and forecast along with the recent trends influencing the Market. While highlighting the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also provides a detailed study of the future trends and developments of the market. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their overview, financials, financial summary and SWOT analysis

The prominent players are

Arburg, ENGEL Holding, Haitian International Holding, The Japan Steel Works, Toyo Machinery & Metal, Nissei Plastic Industrial, Chen Hsong Machinery, Guangdong Yizumi Precision Machinery, Husky Injection Molding Systems

Electric Injection Machines Breakdown Data by Type

Vertical Injection Machines

Horizontal Injection Machines

Electric Injection Machines Breakdown Data by Application

Automobile Industry

Transportation

Mould Manufacturing

Other

The all-electric segment is expected to be the fastest-growing machine type segment of the injection molding machine market, in terms of value, from 2018 to 2023.

The all-electric machine type segment is expected to witness the highest growth, in terms of value, from 2018 to 2023. All-electric machines are quieter, faster, and more accurate as compared to other types of injection molding machines, and can save up to 50%-70% energy as compared to hydraulic injection molding machines. All-electric injection molding machines are the most preferred type of injection molding machines owing to their lower use of chilled water, decreased housekeeping and preventive maintenance, lower energy and oil consumption, and lower repair rate. An all-electric injection molding machine allows the operation to become more competitive with better part quality. These factors are expected to drive the demand for all-electric injection molding machines during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing injection molding machine market during the forecast period, in terms of value and volume.

The Asia Pacific injection molding machine market is estimated to witness the highest growth due to the rapidly growing automotive, packaging, consumer goods, healthcare, and electrical & electronics end-use industries in the region. Asia Pacific is also home to key players in the injection molding machine market such as Haitian International (China) and Chen Hsong (China).

This report provides insights on the following pointers:

Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on injection molding machines offered by top players in the global injection molding machine market.

Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, research & development activities, and new product launches in the injection molding machine market.

Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative emerging markets-the report analyzes the markets for injection molding machine across various regions.

Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, and recent developments in the global injection molding machine market.

Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, strategies, products, and manufacturing capabilities of leading players in the injection molding machine market.

