Certificate Authority Market 2020 Global Industry Analysis, Share, by Product, Top Players, Types, Key Regions and Applications and 2025 Forecast
Global Certificate Authority Market is expected to reach US$125 Mn. by 2026 at a CAGR of 11% during the forecast period. A certification authority (CA) or certificate authority is an entity that issues digital certificates. A digital certificate certifies the ownership of a public key. The increase in awareness among internet users about secure web access, the growing need to build trust among the expanding online customer base, and adhering to stringent compliances and regulations are some of the driving factors expected to drive the growth of the certificate authority market during the forecast period. Running a private certificate authority or using self-signed certificates are some of the restraining factors would affect the certificate authority market during the forecast period.
Among certificate type, the SSL Certificates segment is expected to hold the largest certificate authority market size during the forecast period, as this segment helps the client to authenticate the website. This segment provides various features such as integrity, encryption, non-repudiation, and authentication. Moreover, these features collaboratively establish non-repudiation for data transferred over web browsers, which prevents parties from cyber risks. These features are responsible for the deployment of SSL certificates.
Based on the service segment, Managed Public Key Infrastructure (PKI) services segment is expected to hold the larger certificate authority market share during the forecast period. The PKI technology offers organizations the way to control many digital certificates for authentication, SSL, usages of digital signatures, and document signing. A managed PKI service provides access to digital certificates without the need to establish, buy, protect, and operate an in-house certificate authority. It helps to secure communications for network and user access and cloud-based applications without increasing IT burden.
Among Industry Verticals, the Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI) industry vertical is expected to have the large market size during the forecast period, as organizations focus on security and privacy online transactions and their sensitive information.
While using regions, North America is likely to hold the larger certificate authority market share during the forecast period. North America is advanced in terms of infrastructure and technology adoption. Furthermore, large numbers of digital certificate vendors are present in this region.
Some of the key players are Asseco Data Systems, ACTALIS, Entrust Datacard, Trustwave, SSL.com, Network Solutions, TWCA etc.
Scope of the Certificate Authority Market
By Certificate Types
SSL Certificates
Secure Email Certificates
Code Signing Certificates
Authentication Certificates
By Services
Support Services
Implementation and Integration Services
Managed PKI Services
By SSL Certificate Validation Type
Extended Validation
Organization Validation
Domain Validation
By Organization Size
Large Enterprises
Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)
Certificate Authority Market, by Industry Vertical
Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)
Retail
Government and Defense
Healthcare
IT and Telecom
Travel and Hospitality
Education
Others (Transportation and Logistics, Media and Entertainment, and Manufacturing)
Certificate Authority Market, by Region:
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Middle East and Africa
Latin America
Key Players in Certificate Authority Market :
IdenTrust
Comodo CA
DigiCert
GoDaddy
GlobalSign
Asseco Data Systems
ACTALIS
Entrust Datacard
Trustwave
SSL.com
Network Solutions
TWCA
SwissSign
WISeKey
OneSpan
Buypass
Camerfirma
Hongkong Post
EBG Information Technologies and Services
Harica
Certigna
NETLOCK
TURKTRUST
certSIGN
Disig
Table of Contents
Certificate Authority Market: 2019-2026 Industry Research and Analysis Report
Chapter 1. Preface
Chapter 2. Assumptions and Research Methodology
Chapter 3. Executive Summary
Chapter 4. Market Overview
Chapter 5. Certificate Authority Market Analysis and Forecast
Chapter 6. Certificate Authority Market Analysis and Forecast, by Service
Chapter 7. Certificate Authority Market Analysis and Forecast, by Certificate Types
Chapter 8 Certificate Authority Market Analysis and Forecast, by SSL Certificate Validation Type
Chapter 9 Certificate Authority Market Analysis and Forecast, by Organization Size
Chapter 10 Certificate Authority Market Analysis and Forecast, by Industry Vertical
Chapter 11 Certificate Authority Market Analysis, by Region
Chapter 12 North America Certificate Authority Market Analysis
Chapter 13 Europe Certificate Authority Market Analysis
Chapter 14 Asia Pacific Certificate Authority Market Analysis
Chapter 15 Middle East & Africa Certificate Authority Market Analysis
Chapter 16 Latin America Certificate Authority Market Analysis
