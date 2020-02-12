Digital Evidence Management Market 2020 Global Industry Analysis, Share, by Product, Top Players, Types, Key Regions and Applications and 2026 Forecast

Global Digital Evidence Management Market is expected to reach US$ 10.5 Bn by 2026 from US$ 3.6 Bn in 2017 at a CAGR of 14.3%. Digital evidence management market is segmented by component, deployment model, and region. The component is classified as software, service & hardware. Based on the deployment model market is divided into cloud, on-premises, hybrid. Region wise divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America.

The major factors that are expected to drive the growth of the market include the rise in adoption of digital evidence management solutions among many law enforcement and government agencies, increase in the rate of digital crimes, and growing government initiatives for evidence security, rapid investment in the emerging technologies. Rising Complexities and use of mobile devices are posing a challenge to the growth of this market.

On the basis of the component, Services segment is expected to reach at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Digital evidence management services enable investigators to perform a structured investigation by offering expertise to track the source of a problem, collaborating digital evidence management software, and enhancing the investigation process.

Based on deployment model, the cloud deployment model is likely to have larger market share during the forecast period, as it reduces the investigation cost and enables access to the critical data from Smartphones as well as desktops. The cloud deployment type helps investigators to enhance their investigation processes.

In terms of region, North America is expected to hold the largest market size in the global digital evidence management market during the forecast period. North America is responsible for well-established economies and early adoption of technologies. The US is likely to have the largest market share in North America. Major digital evidence management vendors and law enforcement agencies in the US are willing to use digital evidence management technologies for storing, sharing, and securing the evidence with private companies.

Key players operate on market are, Panasonic, Motorola, NICE, AcsessData ,MSAB OpenText, Digital Detective, Cellebrite, Paraben, QueTel, IBM, Oracle, Hitachi, Capita, Vidizmo, Coban, Reveal, Media Porter Lee Corporation, SoleraTec, VeriPIc, FileOnQ ,Tracker Products Intrensic, Foray WatchGuard.

