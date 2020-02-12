Session Initiation Protocol (SIP) Trunking Services Market 2020 Global Industry Analysis, Share, by Product, Top Players, Types, Key Regions and Applications and 2026 Forecast

Session Initiation Protocol (SIP) Trunking Services Market is expected to reach US $12.65Bn by 2026 at a CAGR of 10.5% during the forecast period. Session Initiation Protocol (SIP) trunking is a service offered by a communications service provider that uses the protocol to provide voice over IP (VoIP) connectivity between the public switched telephone network (PSTN) and on-premises phone system.

Some of the major driving factors such as total cost of ownership (TCO), and low Capital Expenditure (CAPEX) and an increasing adoption of cloud and Unified Communications (UC) are expected to fuel the session initiation protocol (SIP) trunking services market during the forecast period. Difficulties in implementing SIP trunks and Growing concerns over Quality of Service (QoS) are some of the restraining factors that would hinder the growth of the session initiation protocol (SIP) trunking services market in future.

Session Initiation Protocol trunking market is segmented by organization size, end-user, region. Among organization size, the Small and medium-sized businesses segment is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period, as SIP trunking services are available with varied pricing models and at a lower cost. The need to enhance collaboration among mobile and remote workers is driving factor for the adoption of SIP trunking services among small businesses, while large enterprise segment is expected to have large session initiation protocol (SIP) trunking services market share during the forecast period, as SIP trunking service providers offer centralized phone, reliable services to enterprises, without the hassle of maintenance costs and onsite setup.

While using verticals, Healthcare vertical segment is expected to reach at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to collaboration and communication among staff members. Due to this, the adoption of session initiation protocol trunking services in hospitals is expected to increase in the future.

Based on regions, session initiation protocol trunking services market is classified into North America, Asia Pacific, Latin America and the Asia Pacific and North America. Among these, North America is expected to hold a larger session initiation protocol (SIP) trunking services market share during the forecast period. North America is advanced in terms of technology adoption and infrastructure. US and Canada allow developed economies to invest in research and development activities for the development of new technologies.

Key Players Profiled and Analysed in the Report

Orange, Rogers Communications, Sprint, Tata Communications, Telstra, Twilio, Verizon, Vodafone, Vonage etc.

Scope of the Session Initiation Protocol (SIP) Trunking Services Market

Session Initiation Protocol (SIP) Trunking Services Market, by Organization Size

Small and Medium sized Businesses

Large Enterprises Enterprises

Session Initiation Protocol (SIP) Trunking Services Market, by End-user

Verticals

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

High-Tech

Government

Healthcare

Education

Retail

Transportation and Logistics

Manufacturing

Travel and Hospitality

Others (Media and Entertainment and Legal)

Wholesale

Session Initiation Protocol (SIP) Trunking Services Market, by Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC)

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

Latin America

Key Players of Session Initiation Protocol (SIP) Trunking Services Market

AT&T

8×8

Bandwidth

BT Group

CenturyLink

Colt

Fusion

GTT Communications

IntelePeer

Mitel

Net2Phone

Nextiva

Orange

Rogers Communications

Sprint

Tata Communications

Telstra

Twilio

Verizon

Vodafone

Vonage

Voyant Communications

West Corporation

Windstream

Table of Contents

Session Initiation Protocol (SIP) Trunking Services Market: 2019-2026 Industry Research and Analysis Report

Chapter 1 Preface

Chapter 2 Assumptions and Research Methodology

Chapter 3 Executive Summary

Chapter 4 Market Overview

Chapter 5 SIP Trunking Services Analysis and Forecast

Chapter 6 SIP Trunking Services Analysis and Forecast, by Organization Size

Chapter 7 SIP Trunking Services Analysis and Forecast, by End-User

Chapter 8 SIP Trunking Services Analysis, by Region

Chapter 9 North America SIP Trunking Services Analysis

Chapter 10 Europe SIP Trunking Services Analysis

Chapter 11 Asia Pacific SIP Trunking Services Analysis

Chapter 12 Middle East & Africa SIP Trunking Services Analysis

Chapter 13 Latin America SIP Trunking Services Analysis

Chapter 14 Company Profiles

Chapter 15 Primary Key Insights

