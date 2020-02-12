Global Luxury Hotel Market, Trends, Analysis, Opportunities, Share and Forecast – 2019-2027

“Global Luxury Hotel Market valued approximately USD XX billion in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than XX% over the forecast period 2018-2025.”

The Luxury Hotel Market is continuously growing in the global scenario at a significant pace. The Luxury hotel offers luxurious stay along with many other services which include a swimming pool consisting of warm & freshwater, spa, gyms, barbeque, and bar. The other tailor-made services are also provided by the luxury hotels according to the demand and comfort of the customers. In the present scenario, many such hotels also offer private gardens or private areas on the beach along with personal sunbeds. Escalating disposable income of an individual is both the developed and developing countries, surging rise in travel & tourism sector, rise in preference of leisure travel along with a change in the standard of living have led to the development are the substantial driving factors of the market during the forecast period.

Moreover, the emergence of a new type of luxurious hotels is the factor which likely to create numerous opportunities in the market during the forecast period. Furthermore, luxurious hotels offer various facilities such as fast and easy to check-in and check-out, excellent features, excellent hotel dining and so on. These facilities also increasing demand of luxury hotels among people across the world. However, increasing prices associated with lodging is one of the major factors that limiting the market growth of the Luxury Hotel across the globe.

The regional analysis of the Global Luxury Hotel Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and the Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share due to the rapidly increasing number of luxury hotels and the rising number of international as well as domestic tourists on business and leisure trips in the region. Further, Europe is estimated to second largest region in the global Luxury Hotel market over the upcoming years. Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit stable growth rate/CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025.

The major market player included in this report are:

• Four Seasons Holdings Inc.

• Intercontinental Hotels Group

• Marriot International Inc.

• Hyatt Corporation

• ITC Hotels Limited

• Jumeirah International LLC

• The Indian Hotels Company Limited

• Shangri-La International Hotel Management Ltd.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

 Airport Hotels

 Resorts

 Business Hotels

 Suite Hotels

 Others

By Regions:

 North America

o U.S.

o Canada

 Europe

o UK

o Germany

 Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

 Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

 Rest of the World

Target Audience of the Global Luxury Hotel Market in Market Study:

 Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

 Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

 Venture capitalists

 Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

 Third-party knowledge providers

 Investment bankers

 Investors

