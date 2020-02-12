Global Kitchen Sinks Market, Trends, Analysis, Opportunities, Share and Forecast – 2019-2027

In this report, Kitchen Sink is a bowl-shaped plumbing fixture used for washing hands, dishwashing, and other purposes. Sinks have taps (faucets) that supply hot and cold water and may include a spray feature to be used for faster rinsing. Currently, almost all kitchens need Kitchen Sinks, and the size of the market for decoration grew rapidly, at the same time, the kitchen is the heart of the home, so the demand has a stable growth rate. The global sales of Kitchen Sinks in 2018 had been over 25023 K Units and will increase to 35170 K Units in 2025

On the basis of material, the kitchen sinks market is further segmented into stainless steel sinks, ceramic sinks, and others. Stainless steel sink is the most preferred material type and it accounted for nearly 52% share of the overall revenue in 2018.

The kitchen sink had a wide market in Household, accounting for over 82% of the market share in 2018. Major players profiled in the report include Franke, Moen, BLANCO, Elkay Manufacturing, Teka, Kohler, Kindred, Baekje, OULIN, JOMOO, and others.

In the future, the growing safety awareness will play an important role in the development of Kitchen Sinks. In the future, if any company wants to enter the industry, the new type of product will be an important feature.

And China will be more and more important in the industry, due to the high speed of economic development.

Geographically, global Kitchen Sinks market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including

Franke

Moen

BLANCO

Elkay Manufacturing

Teka

Kohler

Kindred

Baekjo

OULIN

JOMOO

Primy

GORLDE

Morning

SONATA

Prussia

Bonke

Hccp

Gabalu

Dongpeng Holding

Global Other

On the basis of product, we research the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate, primarily split into

Stainless Steel Sinks

Ceramic Sinks

Other

For the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate of Kitchen Sinks for each application, including

Household

Commercial

Production, consumption, revenue, market share, and growth rate are the key targets for Kitchen Sinks from 2014 to 2026 (forecast) in these regions

China

USA

Europe

Japan

Korea

India

Southeast Asia

South America

