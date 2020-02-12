Global Motorcycle Helmets Market, Trends, Analysis, Opportunities, Share and Forecast – 2019-2027

In this report,it highlights a number of the main drivers and restraints factors influencing the expansion of the market. Then in this report, key trends and segmentation analysis, and all the regions are coated. It comprises historical data, significance, statistical data, size & share, market analysis by product and market trends by key players, and market price & demand. The market is separated by product sort, application, and countries.

A motorcycle helmet is a type of helmet (protective headgear) used by motorcycle riders. The primary goal of a motorcycle helmet is safety – to protect the rider’s head during impact, thus preventing or reducing head injury and saving the rider’s life. Some helmets provide additional conveniences, such as ventilation, face shields, ear protection, intercom etc.

“The global motorcycle helmet Market will reach 1684.71 Million USD by the end of 2019，and the revenue in 2025 will be 1714.66 Million USD with a CAGR of 0.29%. The market will be stable in the next few years.”

The motorcycle helmet market is segmented into Full Face Helmet, Open Face Helmet, and Half Helmet. The report comprises details regarding the market share that each product holds as well as the forecast of the product segment. Segmented by the product type, Full Face Helmet represent the largest share more than 50%, followed by Open Face Helmet and Half Helmet.

In terms of the application scope, the overall motorcycle helmet market is segmented into On-Road and Off-Road. In the report, the data of the first six years will also be used to predict the next six years, which is a valuable reference for improving the development prospects of the application in related industries. Segmented by applications, on road represent market share 96.71% in 2019.

In the last several years, India motorcycle market enjoyed the fastest growth rate, becoming the largest market in 2015. On the same time, India motorcycle helmets market enjoyed a fast-growing in the past several years. Today, China, India and Southeast Asia have been the largest 3 suppliers of motorcycle helmets, represent more than 85% market in 2019.

As the motorcycle market focus transferring to the developing regions like India and Southeast Asia, the market share of entrance door products is larger and larger. The average price of motorcycle helmets is in decreasing trend from 25 USD/Unit in 2013 to 23.3 USD/Unit in 2019.

Geographically, global Motorcycle Helmets market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including

Bell

Schuberth

Shoei

HJC

Shark

AGV

Arai

Nolan

Studds

YOHE

LAZER

PT Tarakusuma Indah

Jiujiang Jiadeshi

OGK Kabuto

Hehui Group

Airoh

Pengcheng Helmets

Nanhai Xinyuan Helmets

Zhejiang Jixiang

SafetyHelmetsMFG

YEMA

Chih Tong Helmet

Suomy

NZI

On the basis of product, we research the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate, primarily split into

Full Face Helmet

Open Face Helmet

Half Helmet

For the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate of Motorcycle Helmets for each application, including

On-Road

Off-Road

Production, consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate are the key targets for Motorcycle Helmets from 2014 to 2026 (forecast) in these regions

China

USA

Europe

Japan

Korea

India

Southeast Asia

South America

