Material Handling Robotics: Market 2020 Emerging-Trends, Size, Share, Growth-Projections, Outsourcing Analysis, Enterprise Advanced-technologies, Opportunities, Segmentation & Forecast 2026

Global material handling robotics market is expected to reach $53.9 billion by 2026 in terms of robot systems (including hardware, software, and service), representing a 2019-2026 CAGR of 11.89%. The software market will grow at 13.6% annually over the forecast years, faster than hardware and service segments. The annual shipment is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 16.37% during the same period, advancing to 598.69 thousand units by 2026.

Key Players:

ABB Ltd.

Comau S.p.A

Denso Corporation

EFORT Intelligent Equipment

Estun Automation

Fanuc Corp.

Hyundai Robotics

Kawasaki Robotics Inc.

KUKA (Midea Group)

Mitsubishi Electric Corp.

Nachi Fujikoshi Corp.

Omron Corporation (Omron Adept Technologies)

Reis Robotics

Rockwell Automation Inc.

Seiko Epson Corporation (Epson Robotics)

SIASUN Robot & Automation Co., Ltd.

Staubli International AG

STEP Electric Corporation

Toshiba Machine Co., Ltd.

Universal Robots

Yaskawa Electric Corp.

Key Businesses Segmentation of Material Handling Robotics Market

Based on offering, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2015-2026 (historical and forecast) included in each section.

• Hardware

• Software

• Service & Support

Based on robot type, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue and shipment for 2015-2026 (historical and forecast) included in each section.

• Articulated Robots

• Cartesian Robots

• SCARA Robots

• Parallel Robots

• Collaborative Robots

• Others

Based on application, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue and shipment for 2015-2026 (historical and forecast) included in each section.

• Pick & Place

• Palletizing & De-palletizing

• Packing & Packaging

• Part Transfer

• Machine Tending

• Others

Based on industry vertical, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue and unit shipment for 2015-2026 (historical and forecast) included in each section.

• Automotive Industry

• Chemical, Rubber & Plastics

• Electrical & Electronics

• Machinery & Metal

• Food & Beverage

• Others

