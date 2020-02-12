Collaborative Robots: Market 2020 Growth Potential, Future Estimations, Competitive Landscape, Business Revenue Forecast and Statistics till 2026

Collaborative Robots Market Report With Major Players, Types, Applications, And Leading Regions Is an Analytical Tool for Highlighting Changes, Evaluating the Current Market, And Encouraging the Ongoing Trends. The Report Contains Different Expectations Identified with Market Size, Income, Generation, Consumption, Cost, And Other Generous Elements. This Collaborative Robots Report Admits the Competitive and Rapidly Evolving Industry, Marketing Advice That Is Up to Date Is Imperative to Track Performance and Make Decisions Such as Both Endurance and Growth. It presents the 360-degree overview of the competitive landscape of the industries. SWOT Analysis has been used to understand the Strength, Weaknesses, Opportunities, and threats in front of the businesses. Thus, helping the companies to understand the threats and challenges in front of the businesses. Collaborative Robots Market is showing steady growth and Collaborative Robots CAGR is expected to improve during the forecast period.

Global collaborative robots market is expected to reach $36.84 billion by 2026 in terms of robot systems (including hardware, software, and service), representing an astonishing 2019-2026 CAGR of 44.56%. The hardware market accounts for about one third of the total system market and will grow at 42.21% annually over the forecast years. The annual shipment is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 47.06% during the same period, advancing to 504.54 thousand units by 2026.

Key Players:

ABB Ltd.

Aubo Robotics Inc.

Comau S.p.A

Denso Corporation

Fanuc Corp.

Kawada Robotics

KUKA (Midea Group)

Nachi Robotic Systems, Inc.

Precise Automation, Inc

Productive Robotics, Inc.

Rethink Robotics, Inc.

Robert Bosch GmbH

Seiko Epson Corporation (Epson Robotics)

Staubli International AG

Techman Robot

Universal Robots

Yaskawa Electric Corp.

Key Businesses Segmentation of Collaborative Robots Market

Based on offering, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2016-2026 (historical and forecast) included in each section.

• Hardware (further split into Drive, Sensor, Controller, End Effector, Actuator, and Others)

• Software

• Service & Support

Based on payload, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue and shipment for 2016-2026 (historical and forecast) included in each section.

• >10 Kg

• 5-10 Kg

• <5 Kg

Based on application, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue and shipment for 2016-2026 (historical and forecast) included in each section.

• Material Handling

• Machine Tending

• Assembly

• Molding Operation

• Inspection

• Packaging and Palletizing

• Welding and Gluing

• Polishing

• Screw Driving

• Others

Based on industry vertical, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue and unit shipment for 2016-2026 (historical and forecast) included in each section.

• Automotive Industry

• Electrical & Electronics

• Chemicals, Polymers & Plastics

• Pharmaceutical Industry

• Food and Beverage

• Aerospace and Defense

• Metal & Machinery

• Others

Geographically This Collaborative Robots Report Is Split into Several Important Areas, Together with Production, Consumption, Revenue (Million USD), And Market Share and Growth Pace in Those Regions, By Forecast, Covering North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East, And Africa.

Furthermore, Global Collaborative Robots Market Following Points Are Included Along with An In-Depth Study of Each Point: –

Production Analysis — Generation of This Global Collaborative Robots Industry Is Tested Regarding Applications, Types, And Regions with Price Analysis of Players That Are Covered. Sales & Revenue Evaluation — Revenue, Sales Are Studied for This Market, Implying with Various Elements Along Yet Another Facet Is Appraised in This Section for Leading Regions. Supply and Effectiveness — In Continuation Using Earnings, This Department Studies Consumption, And Global Collaborative Robots Market. This Area Also Sheds Light on The Difference Between Ingestion and Distribution. Export and Collaborative Robots Import Data Are Supplied in This Part. Competitors — In This Section, Key Players Have Been Studied Depending on Product Portfolio, Their Collaborative Robots Company Profile, Capacity, Price, Price, And Earnings. Investigations and Analysis — Collaborative Robots Market Investigation Aside from Commerce, The Information, And Supply, Contact Information from Manufacturers, Consumers and Providers Can Also Be Awarded. Additionally, Feasibility Analysis to Investment and SWOT Analysis for Endeavours Have Been Comprised.

