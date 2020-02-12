France Cooking Equipment Market, Trends, Analysis, Opportunities, Share and Forecast – 2019-2027

Commercial cooking equipment includes a wide range of products such as fryers, base unit ovens, boiling kettles and other cooking equipment that help in the quick and easy preparation of several cuisines and food items. These offer various benefits such as easy to operate, safe & secure, avoid expensive breakdowns, improved functionality improve efficiency, scale back every kind of wastage, and save energy. There has been an increase in the demand for commercial cooking equipment over the past decade as new product-types and innovative cooking styles have permeated the food industry. Moreover, the utilization of these products by numerous end users such as full-service restaurants, hotels & resorts, and quick service restaurants is expected to drive the growth of this market.

France represents one of the fastest-growing food & beverage service industries and has witnessed robust development in the past. Diverse French regions having unparalleled traditions, and savoir-faire provide different varieties of foods. Expanding tourism, growth of the hospitality industry, and rise in preference for quick service restaurants drive the growth of the France cooking equipment market. However, volatile prices of raw materials and huge capital requirements for initial setup restrain market growth. Moreover, technological innovations in foodservice industry, such as the launch of new & advance, energy-efficient, and cost-effective products, are expected to unfold numerous opportunities for market growth. Furthermore, some of the major challenges for the market players is to manufacture lightweight, cost-effective, and energy-efficient equipment.

The France cooking equipment is segmented by size of equipment, end-user, and tier-type. Based on size of equipment, the market is divided into 700 series, 800 series, and 900 series. By the end-user, it is categorized into full-service restaurants, institutional canteen, hotels & resorts, quick service restaurants and others. According to tier-type, the market is classified into entry-level (600-700), mid-level (700-800), and high level (800-900). The key players profiled in the report include Bonnet International, Charvet, Sofinor, Ali Group, Copic, and Electrolux.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

• The report provides a quantitative analysis of the current France cooking equipment market trends, estimations, and dynamics of the market size from 2017 to 2025 to identify the prevailing market opportunities.

• The key countries in all the major regions are mapped based on their market share.

• In-depth analysis and the market size and segmentation assists in determining the prevailing market opportunities.

• The market player positioning segment facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

To request a sample copy or view summary of this report, click the link below:

https://www.digitsnmarkets.com/sample/2090-france-cooking-equipment-market

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

• By Size of Equipment

o 700 Series

o 800 Series

o 900 Series

• By End-User

o Full-service Restaurants

o Institutional Canteen

o Hotels & Resorts

o Quick Service Restaurants

o Others

• By Tier Type

o Entry Level (600-700)

o Mid-level (700-800)

o High Level (800-900)

About Digits N Markets:



Digits N Markets has a vast repository of latest market research reports on trending topics, niche company profiles, market size and other relevant data released by renowned publishers. We have access to the database related to niche markets and trending topics in various industries. We also update the data regularly to provide recent statistics to the client. Recent data and reports will be featured on our websites and clients will be able to access the same. Our clients will be able to benefit from qualitative & quantitative insights in the report which will support them in taking concrete business decisions.



Contact Us :



Digits ‘N’ Markets

410 E Santa Clara Street, Unit #762

San Jose, CA 95113

Phone :+1 408-622-0123

Email: sales@digitsnmarkets.com

Website:- www.digitsnmarkets.com