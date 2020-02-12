Japan Household Appliance Market, Trends, Analysis, Opportunities, Share and Forecast – 2019-2027

Household appliances can be categorized into major appliances or white goods, small appliances, and consumer electronics. Major appliances are large home appliances used for regular housekeeping tasks such as cooking, washing laundry, food preservation, and others. These are generally equipped with special connections such as electrical, gas, plumbing, and ventilation arrangements; and thus, limit the mobility of the appliances around the house. Small appliances are semi-portable or portable machines and are generally used on platforms such as counter-tops and tabletops. Some of the small appliances are air purifiers, humidifiers & dehumidifiers, blenders, clothes steamers & iron, electric kettle & coffee machines, and others. Consumer electronics include devices used for entertainment, communications, and home-office activities, such as TV, music system, and others.

Increase in technological advancements, rapid urbanization, growth of the housing sector, rise in per capita income, improvement in living standard, surge in need for comfort in household chores, changes in consumer lifestyle, and escalation in number of smaller households are the key factors that drive the growth of the Japan household appliances market. In addition, the inclination of consumers toward eco-friendly & energy-efficient appliances further boost the market growth. Moreover, factors such as government initiatives for energy-efficient appliances undertaken across various countries such as the U.S. and many EU countries are expected to facilitate the adoption of energy-efficient appliances in recent years.

The report segments the market based on product, distribution channel, and region. The product segment includes a refrigerator, air conditioner & heater, entertainment & information appliances, washing machine, dish washer, wall oven, microwave, cooking appliances, coffee machine, blender, juicer, canister, deep cleaners, other vacuum cleaners, steam mop, and other appliances.

The distribution channel segment includes supermarket real, specialty store real, manufacturer store, and e-commerce company. The e-commerce distribution channel is expected to witness exponential growth due to rise in penetration of internet & smartphones and growth of the e-commerce industry.

Key players profiled in the report include Hitachi Ltd., Robert Bosch GmbH, AB Electrolux, Haier, LG Electronics Inc., Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., Panasonic Corporation, Sharp Corporation, Midea Group Co., Ltd., Whirlpool Corporation, Bissell, Inc., De’Longhi Appliances S.r.l., Dyson Ltd., Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc., and Shark Ninja Co., Ltd.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

• This report provides a quantitative analysis of the current household appliance market trends, estimations, and dynamics of the Japan household appliance market from 2018 to 2025 to identify the prevailing market opportunities.

• Porter’s five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders to make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

• In-depth analysis of the household appliance market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing household appliance market opportunities.

• Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the industry.

• The market player positioning segment facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

• The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as Japan household appliance market, key players, market segments, and growth strategies.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS



• By Product

o Refrigerator

o Air Conditioner & Heater

o Entertainment & Information Appliances

o Washing Machine

o Dish Washer

o Wall Oven

o Microwave

o Cooking Appliances

o Coffee Machine

o Blender

o Juicer

o Canister

o Deep Cleaners

o Other Vacuum Cleaners

o Steam Mop

o Other Appliances



• By Distribution Channel

o Supermarket

o Specialty Store

o Manufacturer Store

o E-Commerce Company

o Others

