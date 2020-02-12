Vietnam Sanitary Ware & Bathroom Accessories Market, Trends, Analysis, Opportunities, Share and Forecast – 2019-2027

“The Vietnam sanitary ware & bathroom accessories market size was valued at $419 .0 million in 2017 and is expected to reach $685.2 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 6.4% from 2018 to 2025.”

Sanitary ware and bathroom accessories refer to products used in bathrooms and kitchens. These include washbasins, toilet sinks, pedestals, cisterns, showers, faucets, and other bathroom accessories such as soap holders and towel rings. Traditionally manufactured using porcelain, ceramic material, is now available in a wide variety of materials such as metals, glass, and plastics. However, the ceramic sanitary wares have excellent resistance to chemical attacks, are cost-effective, and are able to withstand heavy loads as well

Factors such as rise in new home sales, an increase in urbanization, growth in disposable income, and improvement in the standard of living fuel the demand for sanitary ware & bathroom accessories in the region. In addition, the introduction of new technologies such as dual flush, aerators, and smart technologies in faucets and showers are the major factors that augment the growth of the Vietnam sanitary ware & bathroom accessories market. However, stringent government regulations and environmental policies are some of the major factors that might hamper the Vietnam sanitary ware& bathroom accessories market growth.

The Vietnam sanitary ware & bathroom accessories market is segmented based on product type and material. Based on product type, the market is divided into washbasins, toilet sinks, pedestals, cisterns, faucet, showers, and other bathroom accessories. Based on material, it is classified into ceramics, pressed metals, acrylic plastic & Perspex, and others. The ceramic segment is expected to account for the major share in the Vietnam market throughout the analysis period. This segment is also expected to witness the highest growth in terms of value as well as volume during the forecast period.

Some of the key players in the Vietnam sanitary ware & bathroom accessories market are CAESAR Bathroom, Gessi SpA, Innoci Vietnam, Jaquar Group, LIXIL Group, Roca Sanitario, S.A.,TOTO Ltd., Viglacera Corporation, Italisa (Vietnam) Co. Ltd., and Thien Thanh Sanitaryware Joint Stock Company (Thien Thanh).

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

• The report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging market trends and opportunities in the Vietnam sanitary ware & bathroom accessories market.

• The report provides a detailed qualitative and quantitative analysis of current trends and future estimations that help evaluate the prevailing market opportunities.

• A comprehensive analysis of the factors that drive and restrict the growth of the market is provided.

• An extensive analysis of the market is conducted by following key product positioning and monitoring the top competitors within the market framework.

• The report provides extensive qualitative insights on the potential and niche segments or regions exhibiting favorable growth.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS



By Product Type

• Toilet/Water Closets

• Wash Basins

• Pedestals

• Cisterns

• Faucets

• Showers

• Other Bathroom Accessories

By Material

• Ceramics

• Pressed Metals

• Acrylic Plastics & Perspex

• Others

Key Market Players Profiled in the Report

• CAESAR BATHROOM

• Italisa Vietnam

• GESSI S.P.A.

• INNOCI VIETNAM CO.LTD

• JAQUAR GROUP

• LIXIL GROUP

• ROCA SANITARIO, S.A

• THIEN THANH SANITARYWARE JOINT STOCK COMPANY

• TOTO

• VIGLACERA CORPORATION LAUFEN Bathrooms AG

