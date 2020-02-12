Global Reusable Gloves Sales Market , Trends, Analysis, Opportunities, Share and Forecast 2019-2025

In this report,global Reusable Gloves Market will reach 5695.5 Million USD by the end of 2022 with a CAGR of 6.24%

“The global Reusable Gloves market is valued at 4208.72 Million USD in 2017 and will reach 5695.5 Million USD by the end of 2022, growing at a CAGR of 6.24% during 2019-2027.”

Many gloves intended for extended contact are reusable. Reusable gloves are a type of protective gloves that relative to disposable gloves. Reusable gloves can be produced in nitrile, latex, neoprene or other materials, and reusable gloves provide added protection from cleaners, chemicals and hot water, etc.

Reusable Gloves can be divided into six categories: natural latex gloves, nitrile gloves, PVC gloves, butyl rubber gloves, PU coated gloves and other. Natural latex gloves accounted for the highest proportion in reusable gloves sales market share, with a figure of 44.14% in 2017, followed by nitrile gloves with 33.11%.

The sales revenue market share of global Reusable Gloves in household, chemical industry, industrial, foodservice and other have been stable year by year, at 12.75%, 42.81%, 31.22%, 5.14% and 8.08% respectively in 2017, and for several consecutive years, the amplitude was within 5 percent. This indicates that the segment of the Reusable Gloves in the global market tends to be fixed without great changes. Among them, the Reusable Gloves market has the most promising sales prospects in chemical industry.

XYZ research center data shows that North America is the biggest contributor to the Reusable Gloves revenue market, accounted for 33.10% of the total global market with a revenue of 1393.27 million USD in 2017, followed by Europe, 29.79% with a revenue of 1253.67 million USD.

Ansell is the largest company in the global Reusable Gloves market, accounted for 14.87% of the revenue market share in 2017, followed by Top Glove and DPL, accounted for 12.21% and 4.54% of the revenue market share in 2017. Currently, there are many manufacturers of Reusable Gloves worldwide. These top manufacturers provide consistent quality of products.

Geographically, this report split global into several key Regions, with sales (K Units), revenue (M USD), market share and growth rate of Reusable Gloves for these regions, from 2014 to 2026 (forecast), covering

China

USA

Europe

Japan

Korea

India

Southeast Asia

South America

Global Reusable Gloves market competition by top manufacturers/players, with Reusable Gloves sales volume, Price (USD/Unit), revenue (M USD) and market share for each manufacturer/player; the top players including

Ansell

Top Glove

Kossan

MAPA Professional

Honeywell Safety

SHOWA Gloves

Sempermed

DPL

Longcane

RUBBEREX

Clorox

CarolinaGlove

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Latex (Natural Rubber) Gloves

Nitrile Gloves

Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Gloves

Butyl Rubber Gloves

PU Gloves

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share and growth rate of Reusable Gloves for each application, including

Household

Chemical Industry

Industrial

Foodservice

Others

