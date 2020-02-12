Global Release Liners Market , Trends, Analysis, Opportunities, Share and Forecast 2019-2025

“In this report, the Release Liners revenue had reached about 4786.14 million USD in 2016 from 4142.53 million USD in 2012 in globally, with the CAGR of 3.68%.”

A release liner is a material made up of paper or plastic which functions as a carrier for the pressure-sensitive label stock. It has specialized non-stick coatings on one or both ends. It is coated with a release agent on one or both sides, which prevents it from making bonding with the material. The release agent stimulates release effect against any material coated with adhesives. Release liners protect the adhesive prior to its initial application. Release liners come in different forms such as in paper or plastic films and can be printed or non-printed. Primarily release liners are made up from glassine or super calendered kraft paper.

Based on type the market can be bifurcated into Release Linear Paper and Release Linear Film. The most proportion of Release Liners was Release Linear Paper, and the revenue proportion was about 82.7% in 2016.

The Release Liners has a wide market in many fields, such as Composites , Graphic arts, Hygiene, Labels, Tapes, Industry, Medical, Envelopes.

Globally, the release liner industry market is low concentrated as the manufacturing technology of release liner is relatively matures. And some enterprises, like Munksj?, Loparex and Mondi are well-known for.

Geographically, global Release Liners market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including

Munksj?

Loparex

Expera Specialty Solutions

UPM

Mondi

LINTEC

Nordic Paper

Delfortgroup

Xinfeng Group

Siliconature

Laufenberg

Polyplex

Itasa

Dupont

Cham

Infiana

Saint-Gobain

MTi Polyexe

Rossella S.r.l

Glatfelter

Fujiko

Formula

DPP

COTEK PAPERS LIMITED

MITSUI BUSSAN

ShangXin Paper

On the basis of product, we research the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate, primarily split into

Release Linear Paper

Release Linear Film

For the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate of Release Liners for each application, including

Composites

Graphic arts

Hygiene

Labels

Tapes

Industry

Medical

Envelopes

Other

Production, consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate are the key targets for Release Liners from 2014 to 2026 (forecast) in these regions

China

USA

Europe

Japan

Korea

India

Southeast Asia

South America

If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as you want.

To request a sample copy or view summary of this report, click the link below:

https://www.digitsnmarkets.com/sample/1753-global-release-liners-market

About Digits N Markets:

Digits N Markets has a vast repository of latest market research reports on trending topics, niche company profiles, market size and other relevant data released by renowned publishers. We have access to the database related to niche markets and trending topics in various industries. We also update the data regularly to provide recent statistics to the client. Recent data and reports will be featured on our websites and clients will be able to access the same. Our clients will be able to benefit from qualitative & quantitative insights in the report which will support them in taking concrete business decisions.

Contact Us :



Digits ‘N’ Markets

410 E Santa Clara Street, Unit #762

San Jose, CA 95113

Phone :+1 408-622-0123

Email: sales@digitsnmarkets.com

Website:- www.digitsnmarkets.com