Global Polyolefins Market, Trends, Analysis, Opportunities, Share and Forecast 2019-2025

“Global Polyolefins Market industry valued approximately USD 150.9 billion in 2016 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 7.82% over the forecast period 2017-2025.”

The major factors driving the growth of the Polyolefins Market includes the increasing demand for plastic products and demand for light weight performance material in Automotive Industry.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in previous years and to forecast the values to the next eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry with respect to each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as drivers & restraining factors which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it will also incorporate the opportunities available in micro markets for stakeholders to invest, detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

Type:

 Polyethylene

 Functional Polyolefins

 Polypropylene

Application:

 Blow Molding

 Injection Molding

 Film & Sheet

 Fibers & Raffia

Regions:

 North America

o U.S.

o Canada

 Europe

o UK

o Germany

 Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

 Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

 Rest of the World

Some of the key manufacturers involved in the market are LyondellBasell, CNPC, Arkema, DuPont, Formosa Plastic Corporation, BASF, SABIC and The Dow Chemical Company. Acquisitions and effective mergers are some of the strategies adopted by the key manufacturers. New product launches and focuses on continuous technology innovations are also strategies adopted by the major players. The companies are also trying to dominate the market by investing in research and development.

Target Audience of the Polyolefins Market Study

 Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

 Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

 Venture capitalists

 Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

 Third-party knowledge providers

 Investment bankers

 Investors