Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Construction Market Technological Enhancement and Advancement Outlook – 2026 | Autodesk, IBM, Microsoft, Oracle

The global Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Construction Market was valued at USD 580.70 million in 2019, and is expected to reach a value of USD 3,327.06 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 33.79%, during the forecast period 2020 – 2026.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Construction Market: Overview

In the recent years, artificial intelligence has been very beneficial to the construction industry, especially in pre-construction phases, like planning and designing, enabling advanced capabilities for building information modeling and generative design. Additionally, considerable innovations in safety, monitoring, and maintenance systems that use AI capabilities to predict and warn about adverse situations are gradually increasing the role of AI-based technology in the construction industry.

Lack of skilled work force, due to stringent migration regulations in many regions, especially in North America and Europe, is driving the demand for AI-based automation in the construction sector. In the current market scenario, according to over 69% of project owners, poor contractor and workforce performances are the major reasons for project underperformance. Additionally, some factors, like rising demand for AI-based platforms and solutions, widespread adoption of Industry 4.0 and IIoT, and stringent safety regulations by governments, are driving the market.

The Following Top Key Players in the Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Construction Market: Autodesk, IBM, Microsoft, Oracle, SAP, and other.

This report segments the market on the basis of Types are:

Hardware

Software

Services

Other

On the basis of Application, the market is segmented into:

Network security

Network optimization

Self-diagnostics

Other

Regional outlook: The regions covered in the reports of the Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Construction market are

North America (United States, Canada, and Mexico)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe)

Central & South America (Brazil, Rest of South America)

Middle East & Africa (GCC Countries, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa, Other)

Table of Content (TOC):

Chapter 1 Introduction and Overview

Chapter 2 Industry Cost Structure and Economic Impact

Chapter 3 Rising Trends and New Technologies with Major key players

Chapter 4 Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Construction Market Analysis, Trends, Growth Factor

Chapter 5 Global Market Application and Business with Potential Analysis

Chapter 6 Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Construction Market Segment, Type, Application

Chapter 7 Global Market Analysis (by Application, Type, End User)

Chapter 8 Major Key Vendors Analysis of Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Construction Market

Chapter 9 Development Trend of Analysis

Chapter 10 Conclusion

