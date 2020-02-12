Cloud VPN Market Rising Trends and Technology Outlook 2019 to 2025

The Cloud VPN Market Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis along with Major Segments and Forecast, 2019-2025. The Cloud VPN market report is a valuable source of data for business strategists. It provides the industry overview with market growth analysis with a historical & futuristic perspective for the following parameters; cost, revenue, demands, and supply data (as applicable). The report explores the current outlook in global and key regions from the perspective of players, countries, product types and end industries. This Cloud VPN Market study provides comprehensive data that enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.

Top Companies in the Global Cloud VPN Market

Cisco Systems, Huawei, Microsoft, Google, Oracle, NCP Engineering, Array Networks, Robustel, Singtel, Cohesive Networks, Virtela, Contemporary Controls.

THE CLOUD VPN MARKET WAS VALUED AT USD 5.50 BILLION IN 2019AND IS EXPECTED TO REACH USD 11.96 BILLION BY 2025, AT A CAGR OF 13.8% OVER THE FORECAST PERIOD 2019- 2025.

Scope Of Report

– Increasing digitization trend is observed in organizations with their shift towards cloud-based services. The increasing reliance of organization on cloud services brings into light the security and authenticity of the connection. This increases the importance of cloud VPN services. With growing cloud-based services, the need for custom VPN solutions is rising.

– Moreover, the business trend towards Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) is giving the market a substantial push for growth. BYOD assure the mobility of the operations and employees are even more satisfied while working on their own device. The rising trends towards enterprise mobility are raising more concerns for companies for the data security driving the growth for cloud VPN market.

– The cloud VPN offers customization as per the application in a varied range of industries is also fueling market growth. However, the high initial implementation cost incorporated with the solution is restricting the cloud VPN adoption to an extent.

Key Market Trends

Telecom and IT Segment to Grow Significantly

– With globally increasing IT spending toward enterprise software and communication services, which is estimated to be close to 50% of the global IT spending in 2018, cloud VPN solutions gained a lot of attention, especially from telecom and IT sector for secured real-time analysis and encrypted gathering business intelligence for better decision making.

– Cisco has stated in a report that 69% of IT decision makers were in favor of BYOD, viewing it as a positive addition to any workplace policy. Also, it has been estimated that companies can save an average of USD 350 per year per employee with a BYOD policy in place.

North America to Hold Largest Share

– North America occupies the largest market share, mainly owing to the presence of many market players in the region and the rising demand for the analytics platform. The growth of machine-to-machine communication (M2M) has also opened doors for cloud solutions in the region, with the United States being one of the largest cloud solutions market in the world.

– According to the Digital Change Survey done by IFS in 2018 to assess the maturity of digital transformation in a range of sectors such as manufacturing, oil and gas, aviation, construction and contracting, over 46% of the companies in all industries are looking to invest in the analytics in the country.

– The Canadian e-commerce industry also offers a helping hand for boosting the demand for big data solutions. According to the Worldpay, Canadian e-commerce sales have crossed the mark of USD 50 billion in the year 2018, and it is expected to reach USD 80 billion by the year 2022. The rising enterprise mobility in the retail sector is demanding the need for cloud VPN for ensuring data security and remote access.

The Cloud VPN market can be divided based on product types and its sub-type, major applications and Third Party usage area, and important regions.

This report segments the global Cloud VPN Market on the basis of Types are:

Site-to-Site, Remote Access

On The basis Of Application, the Global Cloud VPN Market is Segmented into :

Large Enterprises, SMEs

Regions are covered by Cloud VPN Market Report 2019 To 2025.

North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India.

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico).

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy).

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

Significant Features that are under Offering and Key Highlights of the Reports:

-Detailed overview of Cloud VPN Market

-Changing Cloud VPN market dynamics of the industry

-In-depth market segmentation by Type, Application etc.

-Historical, current and projected Cloud VPN market size in terms of volume and value

Recent industry trends and developments

-Competitive landscape of Cloud VPN Market

-Strategies of key players and product offerings

-Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Network Traffic Analysis Software are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

