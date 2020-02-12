Cloud Encryption Market Research Technology Outlook 2019-2025

The Cloud Encryption Market Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis along with Major Segments and Forecast, 2019-2025. The Cloud Encryption market report is a valuable source of data for business strategists. It provides the industry overview with market growth analysis with a historical & futuristic perspective for the following parameters; cost, revenue, demands, and supply data (as applicable). The report explores the current outlook in global and key regions from the perspective of players, countries, product types and end industries. This Cloud Encryption Market study provides comprehensive data that enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.

Ciphercloud, Gemalto, Hytrust, IBM, Netskope, Secomba, Skyhigh Networks, Sophos, Symantec, Thales E-Security, Trend Micro, Vaultive, TWD Industries AG, Parablu.

IN 2018, THE GLOBAL CLOUD ENCRYPTION MARKET SIZE WAS 940 MILLION US$ AND IT IS EXPECTED TO REACH 22200 MILLION US$ BY THE END OF 2025, WITH A CAGR OF 48.6% DURING 2019-2025.

Cloud storage providers offer cloud encryption services to encrypt data before it is transferred to the cloud for storage. Typical cloud encryption applications range from encrypted connections to limited encryption only of data that is known to be sensitive (such as account credentials) to end-to-end encryption of any data that is uploaded to the cloud. In these models, cloud storage providers encrypt data upon receipt, passing encryption keys to the customers so that data can be safely decrypted when needed.

IT & Telecommunication Segment to Witness High Growth

– The IT & telecommunication industry is one of the major consumers of the cloud encryption market. Data security is one of the primary concerns of the telecom and IT industry which is driving the market.

– Cloud technologies are integrated into the core levels of the IT and telecom industry. The telecom industry is using cloud services to reduce the time and cost of the processes. With cloud capabilities, the industry is focused to grow at a faster pace, driving the market for cloud encryption.

– The IT industry is also implementing cloud on a very large scale. With processes and computing now sourced on clouds, the companies are finding it easier to reduce costs and improve efficiency. Additionally, the concern of data management is also being addressed by the cloud system in these industries. On-demand services and the low cost of operations are driving the telecom and IT industry to utilize cloud technology at the core level.

This report segments the global Cloud Encryption Market on the basis of Types are:

Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS)

Software-as-a-Service (SaaS)

Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS)

On The basis Of Application, the Global Cloud Encryption Market is Segmented into :

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

Healthcare

Telecom and IT

Government and Public Utilities

Aerospace and Defense

Retail

Others

Regions are covered by Cloud Encryption Market Report 2019 To 2025.

North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India.

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico).

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy).

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

