Advanced Analytics Market Competitive Research And Precise Outlook 2019 To 2025

The Advanced Analytics Market Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis along with Major Segments and Forecast, 2019-2025. The Advanced Analytics market report is a valuable source of data for business strategists. It provides the industry overview with market growth analysis with a historical & futuristic perspective for the following parameters; cost, revenue, demands, and supply data (as applicable). The report explores the current outlook in global and key regions from the perspective of players, countries, product types and end industries. This Advanced Analytics Market study provides comprehensive data that enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.

Angoss, Fico, Ibm, Knime, Microsoft, Oracle, Rapidminer, Sap, Sas, Statsoft

THE ADVANCED ANALYTICS MARKET IS EXPECTED TO REGISTER A CAGR OF OVER 20% OVER THE FORECAST PERIOD 2019- 2025

Scope of the Report

Advanced analytics is a comprehensive set of analytical techniques and methods such as statistics, descriptive and predictive data mining, simulation, and optimization designed to help businesses discover trends and patterns, and accurately predict the future. The market scope includes such solutions adopted and used by the end-user industries considered in this study. Applications of advanced analytics include healthcare, marketing, and risk management.

– Advanced analytics solutions are becoming more widespread as enterprises continue to create new data at a rapid rate. For instance, the amount of data generated worldwide is increasing hugely. According to Seagate Technology PLC, the volume of data created worldwide is expected to increase to 47 zettabytes and 163 zettabytes in 2020 and 2025, respectively, from 12 zettabytes in 2015.

– Moreover, with the increasing popularity of online shopping and growing social network penetration, the demand for advanced analytics is anticipated to rise substantially over the forecast period. For instance, according to We Are Social, ss of January 2019, the social network penetration in China and the United States accounted for 71% and 70% respectively.

– The data from increasing social penetration contains hidden patterns that traditional analytics tools are unable to find. If implemented in the correct form, advanced analytics solutions can help the businesses to unlock critical hidden information, which can then be used by the organizations to customize organizations offering to their consumer.

Key Market Trends

Need to Mitigate Frauds and Risk Management Prompts Paced Adoption in BFSI

– Banking and financial sector companies are using advanced analytics technology to mitigate frauds, optimize processes followed by the bank, and to manage risks.

– According to Accentures 2018 Compliance Risk Study, 89% of the respondents indicated a rise in compliance investments over the next two years, with a focus on technology. Advanced analytics helps banks sort through unstructured data to analyze global and local regulatory compliance which may depend upon the region of operation.

The Advanced Analytics market can be divided based on product types and its sub-type, major applications and Third Party usage area, and important regions.

This report segments the global Advanced Analytics Market on the basis of Types are:

Big Data Analytics, Social Analytics, Visual Analytics, Customer Analytics

On The basis Of Application, the Global Advanced Analytics Market is Segmented into :

Government, Enterprise, Other

Regions are covered by Advanced Analytics Market Report 2019 To 2025.

North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India.

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico).

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy).

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

THE REPORT HAS 150 TABLES AND FIGURES

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Network Traffic Analysis Software are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

