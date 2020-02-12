Network Slicing Market Research Technology Outlook 2019-2025

The Network Slicing Market Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis along with Major Segments and Forecast, 2019-2025. The Network Slicing market report is a valuable source of data for business strategists. It provides the industry overview with market growth analysis with a historical & futuristic perspective for the following parameters; cost, revenue, demands, and supply data (as applicable). The report explores the current outlook in global and key regions from the perspective of players, countries, product types and end industries. This Network Slicing Market study provides comprehensive data that enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.

Top Companies in the Global Network Slicing Market

Cisco Systems, Huawei, Nokia Networks, Ericsson, Sk Telecom, Ntt Docomo, Zte, Intel, Mavenir, Affirmed Networks, Argela, Aria Networks.

The Network Slicing Market was valued at USD 143.63 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 446.33 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 20.8% over the forecast period 2019 – 2025.

Scope of the Report

When utilizing network slicing, business customers have access to highly customized networks tailored to their specific requirements in a cost-effective, timely and efficient way which can be governed by a service level agreement. Consumer industry, automotive, government, utilities and logistics are some of the sectors with high potential for the application of network slicing.

GET FREE SAMPLE PDF COPY OF LATEST RESEARCH ON NETWORK SLICING MARKET 2019 BEFORE THE PURCHASE:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/07011326134/global-network-slicing-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025/inquiry?Mode=46&Source=GA

– 5G networks, in combination with network slicing, allow business customers to enjoy connectivity and data processing that are tailored to the specific business requirements and adhere to a Service Level Agreement (SLA) as agreed with the mobile operator. Customizable network capabilities include data speed, latency, quality, security, and services. Thus as demand for high-speed network coverage is progressing, it will open new avenues for the market.

– 5G is struggling to keep pace in emerging economies due to low bandwidth and lack of infrastructure. For instance, India’s smart city initiative launched two years ago has struggled to make significant progress. Beyond the numerous local regulatory and structural challenges, there has not been enough spectrum or even the right spectrum bands available for the smart city vision to be realized.

Key Market Trends

Healthcare Sector to Dominate the Market

– Millions of medical devices from at-home clinical diagnostic equipment to hospital-based multimillion-dollar imaging systems, increasingly demand connectivity as a key value-added feature.

– Ericsson estimates USD 76 billion revenue opportunity in 2026 for operators addressing healthcare transformation with 5G.

– It will enable many new approaches in the healthcare sector, in terms of imaging, diagnosis, and data analytics. For instance, hospitals could arrange remote robotic surgeries, as if the surgeon is right next to the patient, using virtual reality via a customized 5G network slice.

– It can also be used in medical data management by maintaining electronic health records or introduction of ambulance drones.

– It is forecasted by European Telecommunications Network Operators Association that number of IOT connections in healthcare will reach 10.34 billion by 2025.

The Network Slicing market can be divided based on product types and its sub-type, major applications and Third Party usage area, and important regions.

This report segments the global Network Slicing Market on the basis of Types are:

SDN & NFV, C-RAN

On The basis Of Application, the Global Network Slicing Market is Segmented into :

Financial Services, Medical Authorities, Education Authorities, Retail, Manufacturing, IT, Energy, Other

(EXCLUSIVE OFFER: FLAT 30% DISCOUNT ON THIS REPORT)

INQUIRE FOR DISCOUNT:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/07011326134/global-network-slicing-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025/discount?Mode=46&Source=GA

Regions are covered by Network Slicing Market Report 2019 To 2025.

North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India.

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico).

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy).

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

Asia-Pacific to Witness the Highest Growth

– APAC is expected to grow at the fastest rate owing to the development of network infrastructure and 5G being the biggest telecom trend.

– ZTE, a provider of telecommunications, enterprise and consumer technology solutions for the mobile internet, and China Mobile announced its 5G Oriented future network architecture design concept and network slice prototype system in December 2018.

– The biggest example of network readiness is expected to seen in 2020 Tokyo Olympics where 360-degree, 8K video streams will be showcased across high-resolution devices.

– In China, Ericsson is already working with AstraZeneca on 5G-enabled medical devices that support predictive maintenance.

Significant Features that are under Offering and Key Highlights of the Reports:

-Detailed overview of Network Slicing Market

-Changing Network Slicing market dynamics of the industry

-In-depth market segmentation by Type, Application etc.

-Historical, current and projected Network Slicing market size in terms of volume and value

Recent industry trends and developments

-Competitive landscape of Network Slicing Market

-Strategies of key players and product offerings

-Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth.

THE REPORT HAS 150 TABLES AND FIGURES BROWSE THE REPORT DESCRIPTION AND TOC:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/07011326134/global-network-slicing-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025?Mode=46&Source=GA

We Also Offer Customization on report based on specific client Requirement:

Free country Level analysis for any 5 countries of your choice.

Free Competitive analysis of any 5 key market players.

Free 40 analyst hours to cover any other data point.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Network Traffic Analysis Software are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

ABOUT US

Market Insights Reports is an online market research reports library of 500,000 in-depth studies of over 5000 micro markets. Market Insights Reports offers research studies on agriculture, energy and power, chemicals, environment, medical devices, healthcare, food and beverages, water, advanced materials and much more.

CONTACT US

Irfan Tamboli – Market Insights Reports

Phone: + 1704 266 3234 | +91-750-707-8687

sales@marketinsightsreports.com | irfan@marketinsightsreports.com