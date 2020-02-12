Supply Chain Risk Management Market Business Development Analysis and Research Report 2020 to 2026

The Supply Chain Risk Management Market recently Published Global Market research study with more than 100 industry informative desk and Figures spread through Pages and easy to understand detailed TOC on “Supply Chain Risk Management Market”.

Avetta, SAP Ariba, CURA Software Solutions, GEP, LogicManager, Marsh, MetricStream, Resilience360….

The global supply chain risk management market was valued at US$ 1078.9 million in 2020, and is projected to exhibit a CAGR of 13.4% over the forecast period 2020 – 2026

Increasing usage and adoption of supply chain risk management platform for managing risks associated in the manufacturing sector, transportation and logistics sector, pharmaceuticals, oil, and gas sector, and food & beverages sector is boosting growth of the supply chain risk management market. For instance, according to India Brand Equity Foundation (IBEF), Indian logistics sector is expected to reach US$ 215 billion by 2020, witnessing a CAGR of 10.5%. Furthermore, several governments are focused on adopting supply chain risk management solution to identify, assess, and prioritizing risks to national critical functions. For instance, the Government of India is undertaking significant steps to support the logistics sector.

Supplier Risk Management Solutions

Sustainable Procurement Solutions

Logistic Management Solutions

Governments

Enterprises

North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, North America (USA, Canada, and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia).

