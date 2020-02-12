GIS Software Market Global Competitive Analysis and Forecasts 2020 to 2026

The GIS Software Market recently Published Global Market research study with more than 100 industry informative desk and Figures spread through Pages and easy to understand detailed TOC on “GIS Software Market”.

Google, Esri, Pitney Bowes, Golden Software, Caliper, Autodesk, Salesforce Maps, GB Group, Oracle, Tyler Technologies, Zee Source, Mapbox, Blue Marble Geographics, General Electric, OSGeo….

The global GIS software market size is expected to reach $7.86 billion by 2025 from $3.24 billion in 2017, growing at a CAGR of 11.8% from 2019 to 2026

A geographic information system captures, stores, analyzes, and manages geographical data and assists in recognizing and comprehending spatial relationship and trends from such geographically referenced data. GIS software is used for mapping, accident analysis, rerouting design, transportation planning, disaster management and mitigation, landslide hazard zonation, navigation and others.

The GIS Software market can be divided based on product types and It’s sub-type, major applications and Third-Party usage area, and important regions.

This report segments the global GIS Software Market on the basis of Types are:

On-premise

Cloud-based

On The basis Of Application, the Global GIS Software Market is

Individual

Enterprise

Others

Regions Are covered By GIS Software Market Report 2019 to 2025:

North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, North America (USA, Canada, and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia).

