EHealth Market Growing Massively by 2019-2025 Major Players: GE Healthcare, Cerner, Allscripts, Mckesson, Philips, Siemens Healthineers, IBM, Optum

Top Companies in the Global EHealth Market

GE Healthcare, Cerner, Allscripts, Mckesson, Philips, Siemens Healthineers, IBM, Optum (A Subsidiary of Unitedhealth Group, Inc.), Medtronic, Epic Systems, Athenahealth, Cisco Systems.

The global EHealth Market to grow with a CAGR of 20.1% over the forecast period of 2019-2025.

Scope Of Report

The growth of the market can be attributed to the increasing government initiatives supporting the use of eHealth solutions and services, high prevalence of chronic diseases, growing need to manage regulatory compliance through the use of eHealth solutions, need to curtail escalating healthcare costs, shift towards patient-centric healthcare delivery, shortage of healthcare professionals, and rising usage of big data.

The eHealth market in this report is segmented on the basis of product & service and end user. This report also provides market information on major regional segments, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Key Market Trends

Based on product and service, the eHealth solutions dominated the eHealth market in 2017. The large share of the eHealth solutions market can be attributed to the growing digitization in the health continuum, increased adoption rate in emerging countries, rising government funding, ancillary government initiatives promoting the use of eHealth solutions in healthcare systems, and increasing need to curtail healthcare costs while delivering quality patient care.

By type, the EMR/EHR solutions segment accounted for the largest share of the eHealth solutions market in 2017. Supportive government initiatives for EMR implementation across the globe, growing consolidation among healthcare providers, rise in digital and connected healthcare technologies, and increased government incentives are the key factors supporting the growth of this market.

EHealth representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 24% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$4.7 Billion to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$6.4 Billion worth of projected demand in the region will come from the rest of the European markets. In Japan, Solutions will reach a market size of US$8.4 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 20.5% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$23.6 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders.

The EHealth market can be divided based on product types and its sub-type, major applications and Third Party usage area, and important regions.

This report segments the global EHealth Market on the basis of Types are

eHealth Solutions, eHealth Services

On The basis Of Application, the Global EHealth Market is Segmented into

Healthcare Providers, Payers, Healthcare Consumers, Pharmacies, Other End Users

Regions Are covered By EHealth Market Report 2019 To 2025.

North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India.

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico).

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy).

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

Impact of the EHealth market report:

– Comprehensive evaluation of all opportunities and risks in the market.

– EHealth market ongoing developments and significant occasions.

– Detailed study of business techniques for development of the market-driving players.

– Conclusive study about the improvement plot of market for approaching years.

– Top to bottom appreciation of market-express drivers, targets and major littler scale markets.

– Favorable impression inside imperative mechanical and publicize latest examples striking the market.

