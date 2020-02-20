Global Biologics Safety Testing Market, Trends, Analysis, Opportunities, Share and Forecast – 2019-2027

“Global Biologics Safety Testing industry valued approximately USD 2.41 billion in 2016 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 13.38% over the forecast period 2017-2025.”

The factors speculated to propel the market are the surge in number launches of new drugs, and the development in biotechnology & pharmaceutical industry owing to the government encouragement in these industries.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in previous years and to forecast the values for the next eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry with respect to each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as drivers & restraining factors which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it will also incorporate the opportunities available in micro markets for stakeholders to invest, detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

Product:

 Instruments

 Services

 Kits & Reagents

Test:

 Endotoxin

 Sterility Test

 Cell Line Authentication

 Bioburden

 Others

Application:

 Vaccine & Therapeutics Development

 Blood Products Testing

 Stem Cell Research

 Cellular & Gene Therapy

 Tissue Related Product Testing

Regions:

 North America

o The U.S.

o Canada

 Europe

o UK

o Germany

 Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

 Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

 Rest of the World

Some of the key manufacturers involved in the market are Merck KGaA, Lonza Group Ltd., WuXi Apptec, Charles River Laboratories, Sartorius AG, SGS SA, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., and Pace Analytical Services Inc. The companies are increasing expenditure on their research and development programs to dominate the market. Acquisitions and effective mergers are one of the expansion strategies taken by the key manufacturers.

Target Audience of the Biologics Safety Testing Market Study

 Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

 Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

 Venture capitalists

 Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

 Third-party knowledge providers

 Investment bankers

 Investors