Global Healthcare Analytical Testing Market, Trends, Analysis, Opportunities, Share and Forecast – 2019-2027

“Global Healthcare Analytical Testing Market valued approximately USD 3 billion in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 12% over the forecast period 2018-2025.”

Healthcare Analytical Testing is developing and expanding at a significant pace. The Healthcare analytical testing services are precisely utilized by the biopharmaceutical, pharmaceutical and medical device manufacturers for offering support to all the stages involved in the drug development process. The drug development process includes discovery through the preclinical and clinical development to commercial manufacturing. The healthcare analytical testing services market is seeing a shift of focus towards the analytical testing of biosimilars and biologics, escalating outsourcing of the analytical testing by the pharmaceutical organizations, surging acceptance of the Q&D approach in the pharma and research manufacturing along with adoption of FTE contact in the research and development outsourcing are acting as major factors fueling the development and growth of healthcare analytical testing services market considering the global scenario.

On the basis of segmentation, The Healthcare analytical testing services market is segmented into Type and End User. In the Type segment, the bioanalytical testing segment is anticipated to hold the largest share considering the healthcare analytical testing services market. The dominant share of the bioanalytical testing segment could be attributed to the surging number of drugs in the biopharmaceutical pipeline & the constant development of the biopharmaceutical sector on the globe. Moreover, In the end-user segment pharmaceutical & biopharmaceutical companies segment accounted for the dominant share owing to rising outsourcing of the Analytical testing services by the biopharmaceutical and pharmaceutical organizations to boost the profit margins, lower the time required to validate the product & process and avoid high capital expenditure.

The regional analysis of the Global Healthcare Analytical Testing Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and the Rest of the World. North America is the fastest-growing region across the world in terms of market share. Whereas, owing to countries such as China, Japan, and India, the Asia Pacific region is anticipated to be the dominating region over the forecast period 2018-2025.

The leading market players include-

 Labcorp

 SGS

 Charles River

 Wuxi Pharmatech

 Exova

 Pace Analytical

 Envigo

 MPI Research

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

 Bioanalytical Testing

 Physical Characterization

 Raw Material Testing

 Batch Release Testing

 Stability Testing

 Microbial Testing

By End User:

 Pharmaceutical & Biopharmaceutical Companies

 Medical Device Companies

 Contract Research Organizations

By Regions:

 North America

o The U.S.

o Canada

 Europe

o UK

o Germany

 Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

 Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

 Rest of the World

Target Audience of the Global Healthcare Analytical Testing Market in Market Study:

 Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

 Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

 Venture capitalists

 Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

 Third-party knowledge providers

 Investment bankers

 Investors

