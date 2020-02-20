Global Healthcare Asset Management Market, Trends, Analysis, Opportunities, Share and Forecast – 2019-2027

“Global Healthcare Asset Management Market valued approximately USD 21.4 billion in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 7% over the forecast period 2018-2025.”

Healthcare Asset Management is developing and expanding at a significant pace. In the present scenario, Organizations success keenly depends on the precise and impactful management of the asset or workforce. It could be applicable to the healthcare organizations as they deal with human life & one concern or issue can result in a life-threatening situation. The Healthcare asset management deals with medical professionals, medication, patient and devices. It includes the overall management of the individual or patient, medical professionals and devices along with techniques or action are utilized to manage the assets.

The Healthcare management market is mainly driven owing to developing countries which includes China and India owing to constantly rising installations of tags across many applications with the aim of reducing the operational costs & capital expenditure. There has been a constant trend of reduction in the budget allocation to hospitals from the whole healthcare spending budget in the developing countries. Moreover, the adoption of advanced technologies in healthcare asset management considering both the developed and developing countries is escalating utility rates of mobile devices which includes wheelchairs, IV pumps that lead to constant improvements in inventory and staff management along with rise inpatient quality of care.

The regional analysis of the Global Healthcare Asset Management Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and the Rest of the World. North America is the fastest-growing region across the world in terms of market share. Whereas, owing to countries such as China, Japan, and India, the Asia Pacific region is anticipated to be the dominating region over the forecast period 2018-2025.

The leading market players include-

 Aeroscout Inc

 Awarepoint Corporation

 Arista Flow

 GE Healthcare

 IBM Corporation

 Motorola Solutions

 Infor Inc

 Siemens Healthcare

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Technology:

 Real-Time Location System

 Radio Frequency Identification System

By Component:

 Hardware

 Software

 Services

By Application:

 Staff Management

 Equipment Tracking

 patient Tracking

 Supply Chain Management

By End User:

 Hospital

 Laboratory

 Pharmaceutical

 Bio-Technology

By Regions:

 North America

o The U.S.

o Canada

 Europe

o UK

o Germany

 Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

 Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

 Rest of the World

Target Audience of the Global Healthcare Asset Management Market in Market Study:

 Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

 Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

 Venture capitalists

 Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

 Third-party knowledge providers

 Investment bankers

 Investors

To request a sample copy or view summary of this report, click the link below:

https://digitsnmarkets.com/sample/6208-global-healthcare-asset-management-market

About Digits N Markets:

Digits N Markets has a vast repository of latest market research reports on trending topics, niche company profiles, market size and other relevant data released by renowned publishers. We have access to the database related to niche markets and trending topics in various industries. We also update the data regularly to provide recent statistics to the client. Recent data and reports will be featured on our websites and clients will be able to access the same. Our clients will be able to benefit from qualitative & quantitative insights in the report which will support them in taking concrete business decisions.

Contact Us :



Digits ‘N’ Markets

410 E Santa Clara Street, Unit #762

San Jose, CA 95113

Phone :+1 408-622-0123

Email: sales@digitsnmarkets.com

Website:- www.digitsnmarkets.com