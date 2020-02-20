Healthcare
Global Healthcare Asset Management Market, Trends, Analysis, Opportunities, Share and Forecast – 2019-2027
“Global Healthcare Asset Management Market valued approximately USD 21.4 billion in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 7% over the forecast period 2018-2025.”
Healthcare Asset Management is developing and expanding at a significant pace. In the present scenario, Organizations success keenly depends on the precise and impactful management of the asset or workforce. It could be applicable to the healthcare organizations as they deal with human life & one concern or issue can result in a life-threatening situation. The Healthcare asset management deals with medical professionals, medication, patient and devices. It includes the overall management of the individual or patient, medical professionals and devices along with techniques or action are utilized to manage the assets.
The Healthcare management market is mainly driven owing to developing countries which includes China and India owing to constantly rising installations of tags across many applications with the aim of reducing the operational costs & capital expenditure. There has been a constant trend of reduction in the budget allocation to hospitals from the whole healthcare spending budget in the developing countries. Moreover, the adoption of advanced technologies in healthcare asset management considering both the developed and developing countries is escalating utility rates of mobile devices which includes wheelchairs, IV pumps that lead to constant improvements in inventory and staff management along with rise inpatient quality of care.
The regional analysis of the Global Healthcare Asset Management Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and the Rest of the World. North America is the fastest-growing region across the world in terms of market share. Whereas, owing to countries such as China, Japan, and India, the Asia Pacific region is anticipated to be the dominating region over the forecast period 2018-2025.
The leading market players include-
Aeroscout Inc
Awarepoint Corporation
Arista Flow
GE Healthcare
IBM Corporation
Motorola Solutions
Infor Inc
Siemens Healthcare
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Technology:
Real-Time Location System
Radio Frequency Identification System
By Component:
Hardware
Software
Services
By Application:
Staff Management
Equipment Tracking
patient Tracking
Supply Chain Management
By End User:
Hospital
Laboratory
Pharmaceutical
Bio-Technology
By Regions:
North America
o The U.S.
o Canada
Europe
o UK
o Germany
Asia Pacific
o China
o India
o Japan
Latin America
o Brazil
o Mexico
Rest of the World
Target Audience of the Global Healthcare Asset Management Market in Market Study:
Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
Venture capitalists
Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
Third-party knowledge providers
Investment bankers
Investors
