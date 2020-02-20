Healthcare
Global Antimicrobial Susceptibility Market, Trends, Analysis, Opportunities, Share and Forecast – 2019-2027
“Global Antimicrobial Susceptibility Market is valued at approximately USD 2.7 million in 2017 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 5.3% over the forecast period 2018-2025.”
Antimicrobial Susceptibility is developing and expanding at a significant pace. Antimicrobial susceptibility tests are utilized to determine the specific antibiotics which are used in order to treat a specific type of infection that is caused by fungus or bacteria. Antimicrobial susceptibility testing is pivotal to identify the patient’s or individuals’ antibiotic treatment & fight against the antibiotic resistance present in the environment. The Antimicrobial susceptibility is mainly driven owing to the rise in a number of bacterial & fungal infections in both the male and female populations on the globe beginning from 2017 to 2025.
The factors which include a rise in microbial resistance, need for new broad-spectrum antibiotics, the surge in a number of bacterial infections and an increase in awareness about infection control in the healthcare system are fueling the adoption and utility of antimicrobial susceptibility test market on the global scenario. However, inefficient diagnosis, patent expirations, low patient compliance and lack of return on investment along with stringent regulatory norms and policies are the factors that are acting as restraining factors considering the growth of antimicrobial susceptibility market.
The regional analysis of Global Antimicrobial Susceptibility Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and the Rest of the World. North America is the fastest-growing region across the world in terms of market share. Whereas, owing to countries such as China, Japan, and India, the Asia Pacific region is anticipated to be the dominating region over the forecast period 2018-2025.
The leading market players include-
Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc
Becton and Dickinson Company
Creative DIagnostics
HiMedia Laboratories
Alifax Holding S.P.A
Danaher Corporation
Biotron Healthcare
Beckman Coulter, Inc
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Test:
Test & Kits
Culture Media
Automated Test System
Consumables
By Method:
Broth Dilution Method
Rapid Automated Method
Disk Diffusion Method
Gradient Diffusion Method
Molecular Testing Method
By Test Type:
Antibacterial
Antifungal
Antiparasitics
Others
By End User:
Diagnostic Laboratories and Hospitals
Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies
Research and Academic Institutes
Contract Research Organizations
By Regions:
North America
o The U.S.
o Canada
Europe
o UK
o Germany
Asia Pacific
o China
o India
o Japan
Latin America
o Brazil
o Mexico
Rest of the World
Target Audience of the Global Antimicrobial Susceptibility Market in Market Study:
Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
Venture capitalists
Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
Third-party knowledge providers
Investment bankers
Investors
To request a sample copy or view summary of this report, click the link below:
https://digitsnmarkets.com/sample/6206-global-antimicrobial-susceptibility-market
About Digits N Markets:
Digits N Markets has a vast repository of latest market research reports on trending topics, niche company profiles, market size and other relevant data released by renowned publishers. We have access to the database related to niche markets and trending topics in various industries. We also update the data regularly to provide recent statistics to the client. Recent data and reports will be featured on our websites and clients will be able to access the same. Our clients will be able to benefit from qualitative & quantitative insights in the report which will support them in taking concrete business decisions.
Contact Us :
Digits ‘N’ Markets
410 E Santa Clara Street, Unit #762
San Jose, CA 95113
Phone :+1 408-622-0123
Email: sales@digitsnmarkets.com
Website:- www.digitsnmarkets.com