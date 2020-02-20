Global Antimicrobial Susceptibility Market, Trends, Analysis, Opportunities, Share and Forecast – 2019-2027

“Global Antimicrobial Susceptibility Market is valued at approximately USD 2.7 million in 2017 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 5.3% over the forecast period 2018-2025.”

Antimicrobial Susceptibility is developing and expanding at a significant pace. Antimicrobial susceptibility tests are utilized to determine the specific antibiotics which are used in order to treat a specific type of infection that is caused by fungus or bacteria. Antimicrobial susceptibility testing is pivotal to identify the patient’s or individuals’ antibiotic treatment & fight against the antibiotic resistance present in the environment. The Antimicrobial susceptibility is mainly driven owing to the rise in a number of bacterial & fungal infections in both the male and female populations on the globe beginning from 2017 to 2025.

The factors which include a rise in microbial resistance, need for new broad-spectrum antibiotics, the surge in a number of bacterial infections and an increase in awareness about infection control in the healthcare system are fueling the adoption and utility of antimicrobial susceptibility test market on the global scenario. However, inefficient diagnosis, patent expirations, low patient compliance and lack of return on investment along with stringent regulatory norms and policies are the factors that are acting as restraining factors considering the growth of antimicrobial susceptibility market.

The regional analysis of Global Antimicrobial Susceptibility Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and the Rest of the World. North America is the fastest-growing region across the world in terms of market share. Whereas, owing to countries such as China, Japan, and India, the Asia Pacific region is anticipated to be the dominating region over the forecast period 2018-2025.

The leading market players include-

 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc

 Becton and Dickinson Company

 Creative DIagnostics

 HiMedia Laboratories

 Alifax Holding S.P.A

 Danaher Corporation

 Biotron Healthcare

 Beckman Coulter, Inc

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Test:

 Test & Kits

 Culture Media

 Automated Test System

 Consumables

By Method:

 Broth Dilution Method

 Rapid Automated Method

 Disk Diffusion Method

 Gradient Diffusion Method

 Molecular Testing Method

By Test Type:

 Antibacterial

 Antifungal

 Antiparasitics

 Others

By End User:

 Diagnostic Laboratories and Hospitals

 Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

 Research and Academic Institutes

 Contract Research Organizations

By Regions:

 North America

o The U.S.

o Canada

 Europe

o UK

o Germany

 Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

 Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

 Rest of the World

