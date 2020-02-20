Global Medical Image Management Market, Trends, Analysis, Opportunities, Share and Forecast – 2019-2027

“Global Medical Image Management Market valued approximately USD 3 billion in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 7.9% over the forecast period 2018-2025.”

Medical Image Management is developing and expanding at a significant pace. The medical image management market is mainly driven owing to technological advancements considering diagnostic imaging modalities along with image management solutions, escalating adoption of vendor-neutral archive and surging utility of the imaging equipment in both the developed and developing countries. Moreover, rising investments in medical imaging, surging adoption of the imaging management system by the small imaging centers & hospitals along with increasingly escalating utility of big data in the healthcare sector are fueling the adoption and utility of medical image management systems.

The escalating government initiatives to enhance the electronic medical record is further anticipated to fuel the adoption and utility of medical image management systems. The escalating adoption of big data in healthcare along with the constant growing aging population is also paving the way for the adoption and utility of the medical image management market. The aging population results in weakened body functions & are more prone susceptible to chronic diseases such as Cancer and Cardiovascular Diseases. According to United Nations Department of Economic & Social Affairs report on the aging population of the globe, the population aged above 60 years is constantly on the surging trend which resides mainly in the Asia-Pacific countries which includes China, India, and Japan is fueling the development and growth of medical image management market on the global scenario.

Key areas considered for the regional analysis of Global Medical Image Management Market include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and the Rest of the World. North America is the fastest-growing region across the world in terms of market share. Whereas, owing to countries such as China, Japan, and India, the Asia Pacific region is anticipated to be the dominating region over the forecast period 2018-2025.

The leading market players include-

 Mckesson Corporation

 GE Healthcare

 Fujifilm Holdings Corporation

 Philips Healthcare

 Sectra AB

 Novarad Corporation

 Mach7 Technologies Ltd

 Bridgestone Software

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product:

 Picture Archiving and Communication System

 Vendor Neutral Archive

 Application-Independent Clinical Archives

 Enterprise Viewers

By End User:

 Hospitals

 Diagnostic Imaging Centres

 Other End Users

By Regions:

 North America

o The U.S.

o Canada

 Europe

o UK

o Germany

 Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

 Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

 Rest of the World

Target Audience of the Global Medical Image Management Market in Market Study:

 Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

 Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

 Venture capitalists

 Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

 Third-party knowledge providers

 Investment bankers

 Investors

