Global Microservices in Healthcare Market, Trends, Analysis, Opportunities, Share and Forecast – 2019-2027

“Global Microservices in Healthcare Market valued approximately USD 106.7 million in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 21.5% over the forecast period 2018-2025.”

The Microservices in Healthcare is developing and expanding at a significant pace. In the current scenario, many benefits of microservices help in reducing the complexity of the process & the necessity of enhanced functionality of healthcare services are paving the way to the significant expansion of the global microservices in the healthcare market. The constant adoption of advanced technology along with surging dependency on cloud-based services for process management are some of the key factors which are propelling the development & growth of the global microservices in the healthcare market.

On the basis of segmentation, The Microservices in the Healthcare market is segmented into the Deployment Model, Component and End Users. The Component segment is classified into Platforms and Services. The Platform segment is anticipated to account for the dominant share considering the development and growth of microservices in the Healthcare market. This dominance could be attributed to the escalating need for cloud microservice for assembling function at a very granular level for precise & effective system optimization & integration. Based On Deployment Model, The market is classified into On-Premise Model and Cloud-Based Model. The Cloud-based Model segment is anticipated to hold the dominant share of the microservices in the Healthcare sector in 2018.

The Cloud-Based microservices are sold on the basis of subscriptions that range beginning from one month to multiple years. They do not require any setup charges due to which many numbers of healthcare payers, organizations and providers are opting for cloud-based organizations. Moreover, on the basis of end-user, the microservices in healthcare market is segmented into healthcare providers, healthcare payers, clinical laboratories and life science organizations. The healthcare providers segment is anticipated to hold the dominant share owing to rising government initiatives which help the providers in gaining incentives considering the adoption of electronic health records & the implementation of connectivity solutions and integration fueling the adoption of microservices architecture solutions among the healthcare providers.

The regional analysis of Global Microservices in Healthcare Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and the Rest of the World. North America region is anticipated to hold the dominant share considering the development and growth of microservices in the healthcare market. The largest share of the North America region considering the global microservices in the healthcare market is owing to the rising focus on refining the overall efficiency of healthcare organizations along with greater product and service availability in North America.

The leading market players mainly include-

 Amazon Web Services, Inc

 CA Technologies

 Microsoft Corporation

 SalesForce.com, Inc

 Infosys

 IBM Corporation

 Oracle Corporation

 Syntel

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Component:

 Platforms

 Services

By Deployment Model:

 Cloud-Based Model

 On-Premise Model

By End User:

 Healthcare Providers

 Healthcare Payers

 Life Science Organizations

 Clinical Laboratories

By Regions:

 North America

o The U.S.

o Canada

 Europe

o UK

o Germany

 Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

 Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

 Rest of the World

Target Audience of the Global Microservices in Healthcare Market in Market Study:

 Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

 Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

 Venture capitalists

 Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

 Third-party knowledge providers

 Investment bankers

 Investors

To request a sample copy or view summary of this report, click the link below:

https://digitsnmarkets.com/sample/6202-global-microservices-in-healthcare-market

About Digits N Markets:

Digits N Markets has a vast repository of latest market research reports on trending topics, niche company profiles, market size and other relevant data released by renowned publishers. We have access to the database related to niche markets and trending topics in various industries. We also update the data regularly to provide recent statistics to the client. Recent data and reports will be featured on our websites and clients will be able to access the same. Our clients will be able to benefit from qualitative & quantitative insights in the report which will support them in taking concrete business decisions.

Contact Us :



Digits ‘N’ Markets

410 E Santa Clara Street, Unit #762

San Jose, CA 95113

Phone :+1 408-622-0123

Email: sales@digitsnmarkets.com

Website:- www.digitsnmarkets.com