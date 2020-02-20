Global Ophthalmology PACS Market, Trends, Analysis, Opportunities, Share and Forecast – 2019-2027

“Global Ophthalmology PACS Market is valued at approximately USD 97.3 million in 2017 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 8.7% over the forecast period 2018-2025.”

The Ophthalmology PACS is developing and expanding at a significant pace. Over the past few years, there has been a constant rise in the geriatric population & subsequently, the prevalence of age-related disorders in both the male and female populations, consisting of a number of eye disorders. This is acting as a key factor fueling the demand for innovative technologies considering the diagnosis along with treatment of ophthalmic conditions in both the developed and developing countries. The tear layer loses stability & degrades rapidly in the elderly population; consequently, the risk of getting impacted by severe eye disorders enhances significantly with age, after 60 years of age. 1 in 3 people suffers from some type of eye disease & is at risk of severe eye problems. These conditions mainly include age-related macular degeneration such as cataract, low vision, glaucoma, and diabetic eye disease.

On the basis of Geography, Ophthalmology PACS market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of the World. The North American region is anticipated to hold the dominant share considering the growth of the Ophthalmology PACS market. As per the Statistics presented by the National Eye Institute, it is estimated that around 139 billion USD is spent for treatment of the eye disorders each year considering the eye disorders occurring in both the male and female population of the United States. According to National Eye Institute, after studying the trends & epidemiology of eye diseases, the institution has concluded that by the end of the year 2030, around 2.2 million individuals in the country would be suffering from vision abnormalities which are further fueling the development and growth of Ophthalmology PACS market in North America.

The regional analysis of the Global Ophthalmology PACS Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and the Rest of the World. North America is the fastest-growing region across the world in terms of market share. Whereas, owing to countries such as China, Japan, and India, the Asia Pacific region is anticipated to be the dominating region over the forecast period 2018-2025.

The leading market players mainly include-

 Visbion

 Medical Standard Co, Ltd

 Scimage

 Sonomed Escalon

 Heidelberg Engineering

 IBM Corporation

 Versasuite

The objective of the study is to define the market size of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Component:

 Integrated PACS

 Standalone PACS

By Deployment Model:

 Cloud-Based Model

 On-Premise Model

By End User:

 Hospitals

 Specialty Clinics and Ambulatory Surgical Centres

 Others

By Regions:



 North America

o The U.S.

o Canada

 Europe

o UK

o Germany

 Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

 Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

 Rest of the World

Target Audience of the Global Ophthalmology PACS Market in Market Study:

 Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

 Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

 Venture capitalists

 Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

 Third-party knowledge providers

 Investment bankers

 Investors

