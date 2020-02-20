Global Hospital EMR System Market, Trends, Analysis, Opportunities, Share and Forecast – 2019-2027

“Global Hospital EMR System Market valued approximately USD xxx million in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than xx% over the forecast period 2018-2025.”

The Hospital EMR System market is developing and expanding at a significant pace. Electronic Medical record refers both to the individual patient record & generally the systems which hold the patient records servers an interface for the data entry & ordering of tests, prescription, and other procedures. A medical record provides the precise documentation of the individuals’ or patients’ medical history & healthcare service history. Electronic medical record (EMR) is rapidly being implemented in many countries which include both developed and developing nations to enhance the quality of the healthcare sector. However, as with any specific digital technology, the issues of breach of privacy exists in Electronic Medical Record as well.

With the utility of these records, it is likely to disclose the perceptible health information of thousands of patients, almost rapidly and instantly. However, owing to data privacy concerns and issues, the patients lost their faith on Electronic Medical Records. Data privacy concerns are the key restraints in the development and growth of the global electronic medical records market considering the global scenario. The high initial investment, lack of properly trained staff, inter-operability issues are also acting as restraining factors of the global market. On the basis of Geography, The Hospital EMR systems market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World. North America is anticipated to hold the dominant share considering the forecasted period. North America’s growth can be attributed to the strong healthcare IT infrastructure of countries such as the United States and Canada.

Key regions considered for the regional analysis of the global Hospital EMR System market include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and the Rest of the World. North America is the fastest-growing region across the world in terms of market share. Whereas, owing to countries such as China, Japan, and India, the Asia Pacific region is anticipated to be the dominating region over the forecast period 2018-2025.

The leading market players include-

 Cerner Corporation

 Epic Systems Corporation

 Athenahealth

 eClinicalWorks

 Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc

 Medical Information Technology Inc

 Medhost

 Intersystems Corporation

The objective of the study is to define the market size of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Component:

 Services

 Software

 Hardware

By Mode of Delivery:

 On-Premise

 Cloud-Based

By Type:

 General EMR

 Specialty EMR

By Regions:



 North America

o The U.S.

o Canada

 Europe

o UK

o Germany

 Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

 Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

 Rest of the World

Target Audience of the Global Hospital EMR System Market in Market Study:

 Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

 Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

 Venture capitalists

 Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

 Third-party knowledge providers

 Investment bankers

 Investors