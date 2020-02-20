Global Intraoperative MRI Market, Trends, Analysis, Opportunities, Share and Forecast – 2019-2027

“Intraoperative MRI Market is valued approximately USD 68 million in 2017 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 3.32% over the forecast period 2018-2025.”

An increase in the aging population, the growing incidence of numerous chronic diseases along with the shift in preference for the surgeries that are minimally invasive, are the major factors that are driving the growth in Global Intraoperative MRI Market. Additionally, technological developments in the field of equipment like improvement in the strength of the magnetic field are also propelling the demand for intraoperative MRI. However, the high cost of the equipment that starts from around $3 million, product recall and requirement of trained experts to operate the equipment restricts the market growth.

Intraoperative magnetic resonance imaging is equipment that provides the image of the patient in real-time. In the operating room, the surgeons use intraoperative MRI to scan the specific body part of the patient during the surgery, mainly brain surgery. The intraoperative MRI is used to confirm if there is a need for any resection or the surgery was successful. The rise in the disposable income of individuals has resulted in increased healthcare expenses for disease management, which is likely to escalate the demand for intraoperative MRI. Moreover, increasing the acceptance of modern technologies in various emerging countries is anticipated to drive the growth of the market in the near future.

Key regions considered for the regional analysis of the Intraoperative MRI Market include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and the Rest of the World. In regions such as Asia-Pacific, Middle-East and Africa, the rise in usage of passenger vehicles set the growth in Intraoperative MRI Market over the forecast period 2018-2025. Asia-Pacific is estimated to hold a prominent share of the Intraoperative MRI market. Developing countries, such as India and China, are significant players boosting the demand for the Intraoperative MRI Market. Europe, North America, and the Middle East and Africa are continuously witnessing infrastructural growth which is fueling the demand for Intraoperative MRI Market over the coming years. Asia Pacific region is contributing towards the growth of global Intraoperative MRI Market and anticipated to exhibit higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025.

The leading Market players mainly include-

• Brainlab

• GE Healthcare

• IMRIS

• Philips Healthcare

• Siemens Healthcare

• Allengers

• BK Ultrasound

• BMI Biomedical International

• Esaote

• GMM

• MS WESTFALIA

The objective of the study is to define the market size of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

 0.2T

 1.5T

 3.0T

By Application:

 Neurosurgery Surgery

 Spinal Surgery

 Orthopedic Surgery

 Others

By Regions:

 North America

o The U.S.

o Canada

 Europe

o UK

o Germany

 Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

 Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

 Rest of the World

Target Audience of the Intraoperative MRI Market in Market Study:

 Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

 Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

 Venture capitalists

 Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

 Third-party knowledge providers

 Investment bankers

 Investors