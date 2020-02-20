Healthcare
Global Big Data Analytics in Healthcare Market, Trends, Analysis, Opportunities, Share and Forecast – 2019-2027
“Global Big Data Analytics in Healthcare Market is valued at approximately USD XX billion in 2017 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than XX% over the forecast period 2018-2025.”
Big data analytics in healthcare is evolving and a promising field with respect to healthcare as it will be useful for collecting health data of a particular population/particular individual and help to cure diseases, avoid epidemics, cut down overall health costs, etc. Big data analytics offers various benefits such as advanced patient care, improve operational efficiency, finding a cure for diseases, increasing life expectancy of patients, help organizations to make informed clinical and business decisions, develop new healthcare plans for hospitals to prevent hospitalization and so on. These benefits are rapidly contributing to boost the growth of the global Big Data Analytics in the healthcare market.
The major driving factors of global Big Data Analytics in Healthcare market are surging adoption of cloud analytics and rise in need for business intelligence to optimize health administration. In addition, the rise in digitalization of medical procedures, escalating demand for analytic solution and growing regulatory mandates are also some other factor which contributes to the enhancement of market growth of big data analytics in healthcare. However, lack of infrastructure in semi & underdeveloped countries and higher maintenance cost associated with this system are some factors which limiting the market growth of global Big Data Analytics in Healthcare market.
The regional analysis of Global Big Data Analytics in Healthcare Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and the Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the well-developed healthcare IT infrastructure. Europe is anticipated to follow the global Big Data Analytics in Healthcare market regional growth due to the growing digitalization of medical procedures in the region. Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025 due to advancements in big data technologies and rapidly growing software data analytics industry in the region. Although, Latin America and Africa are currently witnessing sluggish growth owing to less awareness and lack of healthcare IT infrastructure.
By Solution:
Software
Services
By End-User:
Hospitals & Clinics
Finance & Insurance Agencies
Research Organizations
By Regions:
North America
o The U.S.
o Canada
Europe
o UK
o Germany
Asia Pacific
o China
o India
o Japan
Latin America
o Brazil
o Mexico
Rest of the World
