Global North America Tissue Expander Market, Trends, Analysis, Opportunities, Share and Forecast – 2019-2027

“Global North America Tissue Expander Market valued approximately USD 352 Million in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 11.70 % over the forecast period 2018-2025.”

The driver for the market is increasing in the number of reconstruction surgeries being undertaken and with increasing cases of cosmetic surgical procedures, the tissue expander market is on the rise. The surge in surgical procedures is propelled by several factors like snowballing consciousness of people about their looks, swelling cases of breast cancer, and enhanced utilization of reconstructive surgeries. Scars and damages done by severe accidents would most often require reconstructive surgeries for which tissue expanders are needed. As breast cancer is one of the most prevalent cancers globally, more and more people are opting for procedures like lumpectomy, mastectomy. This is one of the crucial driving factors for the tissue expander market. Though the tissue expander market is dominated by its use in breast reconstruction, other cosmetic reconstructions like scalp and forehead skin reconstruction are also enhancing the scope of the tissue expander market further.

The regional analysis of Global North America Tissue Expander Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and the Rest of the World. North America dominated the tissue expanders market with the highest revenue share owing to well-established healthcare infrastructure and growing healthcare expenditure. In addition, according to the American Society of Plastic Surgeons, the highest number of reconstructive surgeries that were performed in the U.S. Increase in prevalence of breast cancer in Canada has also contributed to the large revenue share of this region.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Application:

 Breast Reconstruction

 Forehead Skin and Scalp Reconstruction

 Face and Neck Reconstruction

By Shape:

 Anatomical

 Round

 Rectangular

 Crescent

 Others

By End Use:

 Hospitals

 Cosmetology Clinics

 Ambulatory Surgical Centers

By Regions:



 North America

o The U.S.

o Canada

 Europe

o UK

o Germany

 Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

 Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

 Rest of the World

The industry is seeming to be fairly competitive. Some of the leading market players include PMT Corporation, AllerganStemCells, Sientra incCryo Cell International., GROUPE SEBBN SASGeron Corporation, Guangzhou Wanhe Plastic Materials Co. Ltd, KOKEN CO. LTDAastrom Biosciences, Mentor Worldwide LLCCelgene Corporation, EurosiliconeInvitrogen, Nagor, Polytech Health and so on. Acquisitions and effective mergers are some of the strategies adopted by the key manufacturers. New product launches and continuous technological innovations are the key strategies adopted by the major players.

Target Audience of the Global North America Tissue Expander Market in Market Study:

 Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

 Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

 Venture capitalists

 Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

 Third-party knowledge providers

 Investment bankers

 Investors

