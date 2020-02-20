Healthcare
Global Medical Device Outsourcing Market, Trends, Analysis, Opportunities, Share and Forecast – 2019-2027
“Global Medical Device Outsourcing Market valued approximately USD 85.2 billion in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 10.80 % over the forecast period 2018-2025.”
Rising competition among manufacturers is leading to the development of products at a lower cost. This is positively influencing the growth of the market. Changing the regulatory landscape and growing inclination towards outsourcing services such as regulatory consulting, quality assurance, and product implementation are anticipated to augment the market during the forecast period. Also, rowing complexities in product engineering coupled with an increasing number of new entrants are estimated to shape the future of the market. Rising prevalence of chronic disorders is escalating the demand for medical devices. This, in turn, is working in favor of the market. In recent times the market for outsourcing witnesses a huge increase owing to the benefits, which include a reduction in overall cost and a decrease in the time required for the product to enter into the market. In addition, outsourcing also allows the companies to focus on their core activities such as marketing of the product or device.
The regional analysis of the Global Medical Device Outsourcing Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and the Rest of the World. Asia-Pacific offers lucrative opportunities for market growth, owing to the presence of a large pool of patients suffering from disorders, such as cardiac and neurological. In addition, most of the medical device companies opt to manufacture their devices in Asia, which is primarily attributed to the low labor costs, improvement in technical knowledge, and low overhead costs. Thus, all these factors cumulatively have increased the outsourcing market in Asia.
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Services:
Quality Assurance
Regulatory Affair Services
Product Design Development
Product Testing and Sterilization
Product Implementation
Product Upgrade
Product Maintenance
Contract Manufacturing
By Application:
Cardiology
Diagnostic Imaging
Orthopedic
IVD
Ophthalmic
General and Plastic Surgery
Drug Delivery
Dental
Endoscopy
Diabetes Care
By Regions:
North America
o The U.S.
o Canada
Europe
o UK
o Germany
Asia Pacific
o China
o India
o Japan
Latin America
o Brazil
o Mexico
Rest of the World
The industry is seeming to be fairly competitive. Some of the leading market players include SGS SA, Toxikon, Inc, Cornerstone OnDemand Inc., Eurofins Scientific, Pace Analytical Services LLC., Intertek Group Plc, Wuxi App-Tec, TUV SUD AG, RJR Consulting, Inc, Mandala International and so on. Acquisitions and effective mergers are some of the strategies adopted by the key manufacturers. New product launches and continuous technological innovations are the key strategies adopted by the major players.
Target Audience of the Global Medical Device Outsourcing Market in Market Study:
Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
Venture capitalists
Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
Third-party knowledge providers
Investment bankers
Investors
To request a sample copy or view summary of this report, click the link below:
https://digitsnmarkets.com/sample/6167-global-medical-device-outsourcing-market
About Digits N Markets:
Digits N Markets has a vast repository of latest market research reports on trending topics, niche company profiles, market size and other relevant data released by renowned publishers. We have access to the database related to niche markets and trending topics in various industries. We also update the data regularly to provide recent statistics to the client. Recent data and reports will be featured on our websites and clients will be able to access the same. Our clients will be able to benefit from qualitative & quantitative insights in the report which will support them in taking concrete business decisions.
Contact Us :
Digits ‘N’ Markets
410 E Santa Clara Street, Unit #762
San Jose, CA 95113
Phone :+1 408-622-0123
Email: sales@digitsnmarkets.com
Website:- www.digitsnmarkets.com