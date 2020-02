Global Blood Screening Market, Trends, Analysis, Opportunities, Share and Forecast – 2019-2027

“Global Blood Screening Market valued approximately USD 1.76 million in 2016 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 9.7 % over the forecast period 2017-2025”.

Initiatives by the various organizations and governments increase awareness about donation and screening before transfusion. According to the WHO, approximately 108 million blood donations are collected every year across the globe. About 50% of these blood donations collected from high-income countries which is home to less than 20% of the total population. Hence, rising awareness coupled with the high demand for safe blood creates opportunities in emerging countries. Growing numbers of blood donations and blood donors with growing consciousness about preserving donated blood and growing occurrence of transferable illnesses, growing call for donated blood, rise in spending on fitness, technical developments in blood screening, growing alertness for fitness and increasing number of initiatives by many administrations and government associations are a few important issues motivating the development of the global blood screening market size. Yet, composite controlling outlines for sanction, shortage of expert manpower, the existence of another know-how like digital immunoassay associated with high original investment expenditure and operative costs of testing are the limiting issues for the development of the global blood screening market size.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Technology:

 Nucleic Acid Test (NAT)

o Transcription-Medication Amplification (TMA)

o Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)

 Rapid Test

 Western Blot Assay

 Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS)

By Product & Services:

 Reagents & Kits

 Instruments

 Software & Service

By End Use:

 Blood Bank

 Hospitals

By Regions:

 North America

o The U.S.

o Canada

 Europe

o UK

o Germany

 Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

 Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

 Rest of the World

Some of the key manufacturers involved in the market are Grifols, F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Abbott Laboratories, Biomerieux, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. Acquisitions and effective mergers are some of the strategies adopted by the key manufacturers. New product launches and continuous technological innovations are the key strategies adopted by the major players.

