Global Sepsis Diagnostics Market, Trends, Analysis, Opportunities, Share and Forecast – 2019-2027

“Global Sepsis Diagnostics Market valued approximately USD 340 million in 2016 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 9% over the forecast period 2017-2025.”

Sepsis means reaction of the body to the bacterial, viral, fungal, or parasitic infection, which may further lead to inflammatory reaction and organ failure or organ dysfunction. It affects several people in a different manner as per their severity of infection, race, ethnicity, age, etc. It is more common in the elderly and infants’. Major drivers such as increasing prevalence of sepsis across the world, growing geriatric population, increasing government initiatives for sepsis awareness, and increasing incidence of hospital-acquired infections are likely to give growth to the sepsis diagnosis market.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Technology:

 Microbiology

 Molecular Diagnostics

o Polymerase Chain Reaction

o Peptide Nucleic Acid-Fluorescent in Situ Hybridization

o Syndromic Panel-Based Testing

 Immunoassay

 Flow Cytometry

 Microfluidics

 Biomarkers

By Product:



 Instruments

 Blood-Culture Media

 Assays & Reagents

 Software

By Method:



 Conventional Diagnostics

 Automated Diagnostics

By Test Type:

 Laboratory

 Point-Of-Care Tests

By End-Use:

 Hospitals

 Pathology & Reference Laboratories

By Regions:



 North America

o The U.S.

o Canada

 Europe

o UK

o Germany

 Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

 Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

 Rest of the World

Some of the key manufacturers involved in the market Biomerieux, T2 Biosystems, Luminex

Becton, Dickinson, & Company (BD), Roche Diagnostics, Danaher, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Bruker, Abbott, Axis-Shield Diagnostics, Cytosorbents, Mitsubishi Chemical Europe, EKF Diagnostics, Immunexpress Frequent cross-industry partnerships are leading to market consolidation.

