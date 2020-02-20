Global Plasma Fractionation Market, Trends, Analysis, Opportunities, Share and Forecast – 2019-2027

“Global Plasma Fractionation Market valued approximately USD 19 million in 2016 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 6.50% over the forecast period 2017-2025.”

Key factors that are providing growth to the market are the increasing use of immunoglobulins in several therapeutic areas, increasing respiratory diseases, growing geriatric population across the world, and AATD driving the approval of alpha-1-antitrypsin, and growing plasma collection. However, limited reimbursement policies and high cost, are the major restraining factor which hinders the growth of this market.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By-Products:

 Immunoglobulin

 Coagulation Factor Concentrates

 Albumin

 Protease Inhibitors

 Others

By Application:

 Neurology

 Immunology

 Homology

 Critical Care

 Pulmonology

 Nemoto-Oncology

 Rheumatology

 Others

By End Use:

 Hospitals & Clinics

 Clinical Research Laboratories

 Academic Institutes

By Regions:



 North America

o The U.S.

o Canada

 Europe

o UK

o Germany

 Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

 Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

 Rest of the World

Some of the key manufacturers involved in the market CSL, Grifols, Shire, Octapharma, Kedrion, LFB, Biotest, Sanquin, China Biologic Products, Bio Products Laboratory (BPO), Japan Blood Products Organization, Green Cross Corporation, Shanghai Raas Blood Products Acquisitions, and effective mergers are some of the strategies adopted by the key manufacturers. New product launches and continuous technological innovations are the key strategies adopted by the major players.

Target Audience of the Global Plasma Fractionation Market in Market Study:

 Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

 Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

 Venture capitalists

 Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

 Third-party knowledge providers

 Investment bankers

 Investors