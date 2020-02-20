Global Neuroendoscopy Device Market, Trends, Analysis, Opportunities, Share and Forecast – 2019-2027

“Global Neuroendoscopy Device Market valued approximately USD 170 million in 2016 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 5% over the forecast period 2017-2025.”

Key factors that drive the market growth are favorable government steps, increasing neurological disorders across the globe, and the advantages of neuro endoscopic surgery are driving the growth of the Neuroendoscopy Device market. The high cost of the neuro endoscopy process and equipment is the major restraining factor hindering the market growth.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product:

 Rigid Neuroendoscopy

o Rigid Videoscopes

o Rigid Fiberscopes

 Flexible Neuroendoscopy

By Application:

 Transnasal Neuroendoscopy

 Intraventricular Neuroendoscopy

 Transcranial Neuroendoscopy

By Usability:

 Reusable Neuroendoscopy

 Disposable Neuroendoscopy

By Regions:



 North America

o The U.S.

o Canada

 Europe

o UK

o Germany

 Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

 Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

Some of the key manufacturers involved in the market Karl Storz GmbH & Co., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Ackermann Instrumente GmbH, Adeor Medical AG, Hangzhou Hawk Optical Electronic Instruments Co., Ltd., Machida Endoscope Co., Ltd., Tonglu Wanhe Medical Instrument Co., Ltd., Schindler Endoskopie Technologies GmbH., Clarus Medical

Locamed Ltd., Visionsense Corporation Frequent cross-industry partnerships are leading to market consolidation.

Target Audience of the Global Neuroendoscopy Device Market in Market Study:

 Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

 Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

 Venture capitalists

 Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

 Third-party knowledge providers

 Investment bankers

 Investors