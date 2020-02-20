Healthcare
Global Infectious Diseases Diagnostics Market, Trends, Analysis, Opportunities, Share and Forecast – 2019-2027
“Global Infectious Diseases Diagnostics Market valued approximately USD 14 billion in 2016 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 6 % over the forecast period 2017-2025.”
Growing prevalence of infectious diseases across the globe, increasing funding for research for infectious disease diagnostics and the change in focus from centralized laboratories to decentralized point-of-care testing. Infectious disease diagnostics are several techniques used by professionals to diagnose and detect pathogens in human samples such as throat swab, urine, serum, blood, and stool.
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Product & Service:
Assays, Kits, Reagents
Instruments
Services & Software
By Technology:
Immunodiagnostics
Clinic Microbiology
Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)
Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification Technology (INAAT)
DNA Sequencing & Next-Generation Sequencing
DNA Microarray
Other Technologies
By Diseases Type:
Hepatitis
o Hepatitis Diagnostics Market
Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV)
Chlamydia Trachomatis Genital Infection & Gonorrhea
Hospital-Acquired Infection (HAIS)
Tuberculosis
o Tuberculosis Diagnostic Market
Influenza
o Influenza Diagnostics Market
Other Infectious Diseases
By End-Use:
Hospitals/Clinical Laboratories
Reference Laboratories
Physician Offices
Academic/Research Institutes
Others
By Regions:
North America
o The U.S.
o Canada
Europe
o UK
o Germany
Asia Pacific
o China
o India
o Japan
Latin America
o Brazil
o Mexico
Rest of the World
Some of the key manufacturers involved in the market Abbott Laboratories, Becton, Dickinson & Company, Danaher Corporation, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Diasorin, Luminex, Meridian Bioscience, Quidel, Roche Diagnostics, Siemens AG. Acquisitions and effective mergers are some of the strategies adopted by the key manufacturers. New product launches and continuous technological innovations are the key strategies adopted by the major players.
Target Audience of the Global Infectious Diseases Diagnostics Market in Market Study:
Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
Venture capitalists
Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
Third-party knowledge providers
Investment bankers
Investors
