Global Infectious Diseases Diagnostics Market, Trends, Analysis, Opportunities, Share and Forecast – 2019-2027

“Global Infectious Diseases Diagnostics Market valued approximately USD 14 billion in 2016 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 6 % over the forecast period 2017-2025.”

Growing prevalence of infectious diseases across the globe, increasing funding for research for infectious disease diagnostics and the change in focus from centralized laboratories to decentralized point-of-care testing. Infectious disease diagnostics are several techniques used by professionals to diagnose and detect pathogens in human samples such as throat swab, urine, serum, blood, and stool.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product & Service:

 Assays, Kits, Reagents
 Instruments
 Services & Software

By Technology:

 Immunodiagnostics
 Clinic Microbiology
 Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)
 Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification Technology (INAAT)
 DNA Sequencing & Next-Generation Sequencing
 DNA Microarray
 Other Technologies

By Diseases Type:

 Hepatitis
o Hepatitis Diagnostics Market
 Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV)
 Chlamydia Trachomatis Genital Infection & Gonorrhea
 Hospital-Acquired Infection (HAIS)
 Tuberculosis
o Tuberculosis Diagnostic Market
 Influenza
o Influenza Diagnostics Market
 Other Infectious Diseases

By End-Use:

 Hospitals/Clinical Laboratories
 Reference Laboratories
 Physician Offices
 Academic/Research Institutes
 Others

By Regions:

 North America
o The U.S.
o Canada
 Europe
o UK
o Germany
 Asia Pacific
o China
o India
o Japan
 Latin America
o Brazil
o Mexico
 Rest of the World

Some of the key manufacturers involved in the market Abbott Laboratories, Becton, Dickinson & Company, Danaher Corporation, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Diasorin, Luminex, Meridian Bioscience, Quidel, Roche Diagnostics, Siemens AG. Acquisitions and effective mergers are some of the strategies adopted by the key manufacturers. New product launches and continuous technological innovations are the key strategies adopted by the major players.

Target Audience of the Global Infectious Diseases Diagnostics Market in Market Study:

 Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
 Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
 Venture capitalists
 Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
 Third-party knowledge providers
 Investment bankers
 Investors

