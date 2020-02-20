Global Cell Harvesting Market, Trends, Analysis, Opportunities, Share and Forecast – 2019-2027

“Global Cell Harvesting Market valued approximately USD 196 million in 2016 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 8 % over the forecast period 2017-2025.”

Major factors driving the growth of the market are rising demand for stem cell-based therapy and growing investment in clinical research due to its several advantages in regenerative medicine. Furthermore, rising aging population and increasing prevalence of chronic conditions, such as cardiovascular diseases, are further expected to increase the demand for stem cell-based therapy, which provides growth to the market. However, ethical issues embryonic stem cells and such as unapproved stem cell therapy offered by healthcare providers in unregulated regions such as the Asia Pacific, and Latin America are expected to restrain the growth of this market over the coming period.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

 Manual Cell Harvesting

 Automated Cell Harvesting

By Application:

 Biopharmaceutical Application

 Stem Cell Research

 Other Applications

By End-Use:

 Biotechnology & Biopharmaceutical Companies

 Research Institutes

 Other End-Uses

By Regions:



 North America

o The U.S.

o Canada

 Europe

o UK

o Germany

 Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

 Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

 Rest of the World

Some of the key manufacturers involved in the market are Perkinelmer, Tomtec, Brandel, COX Scientific, Connectorate, Scinomix, Sartorius, ADS Biotec, and General Electric Acquisitions and effective mergers are some of the strategies adopted by the key manufacturers. Acquisitions and effective mergers are some of the strategies adopted by the key manufacturers. New product launches and continuous technological innovations are the key strategies adopted by the major players.

Target Audience of the Global Cell Harvesting Market in Market Study:

 Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

 Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

 Venture capitalists

 Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

 Third-party knowledge providers

 Investment bankers

 Investors