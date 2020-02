Global Nano Fertilizers Market Industry Trends, Estimation & Forecast, 2018 – 2025

The research report offers a comprehensive picture of the Nano Fertilizers market. The report initiates with the executive summary of the market that includes market definition, recent industry trends, and developments, strategies of the key players and wide product offerings. Moreover, the study explains the future opportunities and a sketch of the key participants actively operating in the market.

A nano fertilizer refers to a product in a nanometer-scale that delivers nutrients to the crops. Research & development in nanotechnology has altered ways for large-scale production of nanoparticles of physiologically important metals, which are now used to enhance fertilizer formulations. Large-scale application of chemical fertilizers to increase crop productivity is not an appropriate option for the long run because they are considered as double-edged swords, which on the one hand increase the crop production but on the other hand disturbs the soil mineral balance and decreases soil fertility. According to ACS, the hybridization of the HA nanoparticles and urea releases nutrients 12 times slower than urea itself. Being an infant technology, the ethical and safety issues regarding the use of nano fertilizers in increasing plant productivity are being carefully evaluated before their application in agricultural fields.

Scope and Segmentation of the Market

Based on Type

Zinc nano fertilizer

Boron nano fertilizers

Nanaptamers

Nanoporous zeolite

Carbon nanotubes

Others

Based on Application

In-vitro

Aeroponics

Hydroponics

In-vivo

Soil application

Foliar application

Research Methodology

The report follows a comprehensive and rigorous research methodology to provide you accurate estimates and forecasts of a particular market.

Competitive Landscape

Key players profiled in this report include:

Richfield Fertilizers Pvt. Ltd

Prathista Industries Limited

Lazuriton Nano Biotechnology Co. Ltd.

Alert Biotech

Smart Agri-Tech Co. Ltd.

Syngenta

Nanosolutions

Sonic Essentials

Jinzhou City Jinchangsheng Chemical Co. Ltd.

UNO Fortunate Inc.

Florikan

Regional Landscape

Chapters covered under this report include:

Chapter 1, describes the Nano Fertilizers market reports – market overview, executive summary, and market scope. Further, the report adds a support base to identify the information and pick in relation to the aforementioned market

Chapter 2, defines the research methodology based on primary as well as secondary research, secondary data sources, and assumptions & exclusions

Chapter 3, description of the Nano Fertilizers market in terms of its product scope, opportunities, drivers, restraints, and market risks

Chapter 4, the report offers a company profile of the top manufacturers of Nano Fertilizers market with its sales, revenue, share, and others

Chapter 5 and 6, to narrow down the sales data at the country level with shares, revenue, sand sales from 2018-2026

Chapter 7, the Nano Fertilizers market data is published based on a regional level and to show the revenue, sales, and growth on basis of the base year 2018, historical year: 2014-2018, estimated the year 2019 and Forecast year from 2019 to 2026

Chapter 8, describes the Nano Fertilizers market sales channels, distributors, research findings, appendix, and among others.

