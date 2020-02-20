Global Wearable Health Tracking Devices Market, Trends, Analysis, Opportunities, Share and Forecast – 2019-2027

“Global Wearable Health Tracking Devices Market valued approximately USD 5.63 billion in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 14.63% over the forecast period 2018-2025.”

The Wearable Health Tracking Devices Market is continuously growing in the global scenario at a significant pace. The wearable health tracking device is a wrist-worn device that can detect some combination of walking steps, running distance, heart rate, sleep patterns, and swimming laps. These devices interact via Bluetooth with an app in a mobile device that configures the device and downloads the wearer’s activity data. Most smartwatches support some number of physical actions via a health app. Technological advancement, growing awareness about home healthcare devices along with effectiveness and ease of access are the substantial driving factors of the market during the forecast period. Furthermore, the rising prevalence of obesity, high blood pressures, hypertension, and sleep disorders is also a major factor that boosting the market growth across the world. Moreover, increasing demand from developed & developing economies is the major factor that likely to create lucrative opportunities in the near future. However, high costs associated with the devices and data security issues are the factor that limiting the market growth of Wearable Health Tracking Devices during the forecast period.

The regional analysis of the Global Wearable Health Tracking Devices Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and the Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share due to the presence of a large number of manufacturers and the rising advent of new technologies in the region. Further, Europe is estimated to grow at a stable rate in the global Wearable Health Tracking Devices market over the upcoming years. Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025 owing to the rising health-conscious consumer base and the presence of affordable devices across the region.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Device:

Heart Rate Monitors

Activity Monitors

Pulse Oximeters

Spirometers

Blood Pressure Monitors

Sleep Tracking, Others

By Type:

Strap Based

Strapless

By End-User:

Hospitals & Clinics

Household

Pharmaceutical Companies

Research Institutes

By Regions:



North America

The U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

