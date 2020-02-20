Global Cystic Fibrosis Therapeutics Market, Trends, Analysis, Opportunities, Share and Forecast – 2019-2027

“Global Cystic Fibrosis Therapeutics Market valued approximately USD XX billion in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than XX% over the forecast period 2018-2025.”

The major driving factor of the global cystic fibrosis therapeutics market is rising prevalence of cystic fibrosis, raising awareness about cystic fibrosis therapy, technological advancement and high rate of Research & Development initiatives. The growing strategic collaboration is one of the key trends contributing to the growth of the cystic fibrosis (CF) Therapeutics market. The major restraining factors of the global cystic fibrosis therapeutics market are high cost related to the treatment, drug discontinuation and increase in complexity of the disease. In addition, patent expiries from many companies and the introduction of generic drugs are expected to restrain the growth of cystic fibrosis therapeutics market. The Cystic Fibrosis Therapeutics market is on the surging trend considering the global scenario.

Cystic fibrosis refers to an inherited disease that impacts the secretory glands of an individual’s body such as Pancreas, lungs, liver, and intestines. Cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) is synthesized in the rough endoplasmic reticulum (RER) followed by glycosylation in the Golgi apparatus and performing the function of a Cl- channel, and regulator of other ion channels when located in the plasma membrane. Cystic fibrosis leads to abnormal secretions that lead to mucus buildup which results in no proper working of an affected organ. Treatment of cystic fibrosis includes physical therapy, which helps in the loosening of mucus and use of medications and enzymes to fight against infections in an organ. Cystic fibrosis is caused due to mutation in a gene that is required for protein CFTR.

The regional analysis of Global Cystic Fibrosis Therapeutics Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America accounted for a leading share of total generating revenue in 2017 across the globe due to a large number of an aging population and high technological awareness and advancement. Asia-Pacific region is also anticipated to exhibit higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025. China and India are expected to be the fastest-growing cystic fibrosis markets in Asia-Pacific due to emerging countries are large pool of patients, rising government funding and increasing Research & Development investment.

The major market player included in this report are:

• Abbvie

• F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

• Gilead

• Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc.

• Alaxia

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Class:

 Pancreatic Enzyme Supplements

 Mucolytic

 Bronchodilators

 CFTR Modulators

By Route of administration:

 Oral Drugs

 Inhaled Drugs

By Regions:



 North America

o The U.S.

o Canada

 Europe

o UK

o Germany

 Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

 Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

 Rest of the World

