Global Silicone Foley Catheter Market, Trends, Analysis, Opportunities, Share and Forecast – 2019-2027

“Global Silicone Foley Catheter Market valued approximately USD XX billion in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than XX% over the forecast period 2018-2025.”

The major driving factors of Silicone Foley Catheter are increasing development in the development of the medical devices industry, pharmaceutical, and biotechnology industries, increasing the prevalence of urologic diseases and increasing demand from emerging markets. The major restraining factor of Silicone Foley Catheter is potential risks associated with the use of Foley catheters and the presence of alternative treatments for urinary incontinence over the coming years. Silicone Foley Catheter is a urinary catheter made entirely out of silicone. They contain no latex, which makes them ideal for people with latex allergies or sensitivities. Silicone Foley Catheters come in many different types and styles, including Foley, intermittent, and code tip catheters. Silicone Foley Catheters cause fewer injuries and reduce substantially irritation of the urinary mucosa and the use of Silicone Foley Catheter in patients requiring long-term indwelling urinary catheters.

The regional analysis of Global Silicone Foley Catheter Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and the Rest of the World. North America is the leading or dominating player Silicone Foley Catheter market in 2016, due to large amount of money invested in R&D and advanced product development. Europe is not far behind and accounts for the second-largest market share owing to the adoption of new and advanced technologies and products. The Asia Pacific is witnessing rapid growth in this market which is mainly due to the rapidly increasing prevalence of various urologic diseases and rising healthcare expenditure. Asia Pacific region is anticipated to exhibit higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

 Long term

 Short term

By Application:

 Prostate gland surgery

 Urinary retention

 Urinary incontinence

 Spinal cord injury

By Regions:



 North America

o The U.S.

o Canada

 Europe

o UK

o Germany

 Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

 Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

 Rest of the World

The industry is seeming to be fairly competitive. Some of the leading market players include Teleflex, Bard Medical, Conva tech, B. Braun, Coloplast, Angiodynamics, Cook medical Inc., Medtronic and covidien, Hollister, Pacific Hospital Supply, Sewoon Medical, Medsuyun, Songhang, Chensheng Medical, Haiou medica, World Medical, Tongda, Kelong Medical, Apexmed International and so on. Acquisitions and effective mergers are some of the strategies adopted by the key manufacturers. New product launches and continuous technological innovations are the key strategies adopted by the major players.

Target Audience of the Global Silicone Foley Catheter Market in Market Study:

 Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

 Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

 Venture capitalists

 Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

 Third-party knowledge providers

 Investment bankers

 Investors

